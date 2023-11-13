Week Eleven Depth Chart As Utah State Prepares For Boise State
Nov 13, 2023, 12:12 PM
LOGAN, Utah – There are no major changes along the week eleven depth chart as Utah State looks to become bowl-eligible with a win over Boise State.
The Aggies host Boise State at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).
woke up this morning with an 𝑨𝒈𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑾 🤘💙🥳👏#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/I2YpPxy62x
— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 12, 2023
After finishing the first quarter deadlocked at seven, Utah State bucked its trend of slow starts with 17 second period points. The Aggies rode the momentum to a 41-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Senior quarterback Cooper Legas made his first start since October 13 and fought through two turnovers to throw for 182 yards and three scores while completing 55 percent of his passes.
Micah Davis led the Aggies with 87 yards and a touchdown while both he and Terrell Vaughn caught six passes in the win. Junior running back Rahsul Faison led all runners with career-highs of 181 yards on 22 carries while scoring his fourth TD of the season.
Senior linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. finished with a team-high 12 tackles. Four different Aggies finished with a sack.
Bold denotes the 2022 starter
Utah State Week Eleven Offensive Depth Chart
Quarterback
Cooper Legas
Levi Williams
Running Back
Davon Booth
Rahsul Faison
Wide Receiver
Otto Tia
Grant Page
Wide Receiver
Slot Receiver
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Broc Lane
Josh Sterzer
Will Monney
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias
Calvin Knapp
Left Guard
Wyatt Bowles
Wade Meacham
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Aloali’i Maui
Right Tackle
Cole Motes
-OR- Teague Anderson
Shively Asoau Fua
Utah State Week Eleven Defensive Depth Chart
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Enoka Migao
John Ward
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Siaosi Lauhingoa
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Sir Mells
Bo Maile
Defensive End
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Mike Linebacker
Cole Joyce
Sam Linebacker
Jaiden Francois
Logan Pili
Cornerback
Avante Dickerson
JD Drew
Xavion Steele
Backside Safety
Tegg Slone
Free Safety
Devin Dye
Simeon Harris
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Gabriel Bryan
Al Ashford III
Utah State Week Eleven Specialists
Punter
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Place Kicker
William Testa
Holder
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Micah Davis
Cooper Jones
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
