Week Eleven Depth Chart As Utah State Prepares For Boise State

LOGAN, Utah – There are no major changes along the week eleven depth chart as Utah State looks to become bowl-eligible with a win over Boise State.

The Aggies host Boise State at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

After finishing the first quarter deadlocked at seven, Utah State bucked its trend of slow starts with 17 second period points. The Aggies rode the momentum to a 41-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Senior quarterback Cooper Legas made his first start since October 13 and fought through two turnovers to throw for 182 yards and three scores while completing 55 percent of his passes.

Micah Davis led the Aggies with 87 yards and a touchdown while both he and Terrell Vaughn caught six passes in the win. Junior running back Rahsul Faison led all runners with career-highs of 181 yards on 22 carries while scoring his fourth TD of the season.

Senior linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. finished with a team-high 12 tackles. Four different Aggies finished with a sack.

Bold denotes the 2022 starter

Utah State Week Eleven Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback

Cooper Legas

McCae Hillstead

Levi Williams

Running Back

Davon Booth

Robert Briggs

Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

Otto Tia

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Micah Davis

Colby Bowman

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Broc Lane

Josh Sterzer

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wyatt Bowles

Wade Meacham

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Aloali’i Maui

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Week Eleven Defensive Depth Chart

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Enoka Migao

