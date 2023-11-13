On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Week Eleven Depth Chart As Utah State Prepares For Boise State

Nov 13, 2023, 12:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – There are no major changes along the week eleven depth chart as Utah State looks to become bowl-eligible with a win over Boise State.

The Aggies host Boise State at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: Faison Carries Utah State To Meaningful Win Over Nevada

After finishing the first quarter deadlocked at seven, Utah State bucked its trend of slow starts with 17 second period points. The Aggies rode the momentum to a 41-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Senior quarterback Cooper Legas made his first start since October 13 and fought through two turnovers to throw for 182 yards and three scores while completing 55 percent of his passes.

Micah Davis led the Aggies with 87 yards and a touchdown while both he and Terrell Vaughn caught six passes in the win. Junior running back Rahsul Faison led all runners with career-highs of 181 yards on 22 carries while scoring his fourth TD of the season.

RELATED: Sophomore Defensive Tackle Makes House Call For Utah State

Senior linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. finished with a team-high 12 tackles. Four different Aggies finished with a sack.

Bold denotes the 2022 starter

Utah State Week Eleven Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback

Cooper Legas

McCae Hillstead

RELATED: Blake Anderson Says Utah State Will Go Forward With Legas At QB

RELATED: Cooper Legas, Broc Lane Help Utah State To Fast State Against Nevada

Levi Williams

RELATED: Levi Williams Finds Vaughn For First Touchdown Pass As An Aggie

Running Back

Davon Booth

Robert Briggs

RELATED: Davon Booth Scampers 22 Yards For Second Quarter Utah State Touchdown

Rahsul Faison

RELATED: Utah State Increases Lead With Faison’s Second-Half Rushing TD

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

RELATED: USU WR Jalen Royals Continues Hot Streak With Second TD Against Fresno State

Otto Tia

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Micah Davis

RELATED: Micah Davis Breaks Free For Long Utah State Touchdown

Colby Bowman

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

RELATED: Terrell Vaughn Scores Insurance Touchdown For Utah State

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Broc Lane

Josh Sterzer 

Will Monney

RELATED: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wyatt Bowles

Wade Meacham

RELATED: Utah State Offensive Line Ready For In-Game Challenge

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Aloali’i Maui

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Week Eleven Defensive Depth Chart

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

RELATED: Sophomore Defensive Tackle Makes House Call For Utah State

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Sir Mells

Bo Maile

RELATED: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast

Defensive End

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

RELATED: Utah State Linebackers Ready To Work In 2023

Sam Linebacker

Jaiden Francois

Logan Pili

Cornerback

Avante Dickerson

JD Drew

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Ike Larsen

Tegg Slone

RELATED: Utah State’s Ike Larsen Hauls In Second Interception Against Colorado State

Free Safety

Devin Dye

Simeon Harris

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

RELATED: Anyanwu Leads Utah State Cornerbacks Into 2023

Utah State Week Eleven Specialists

Punter

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

RELATED: Devin Dye Interception Leads To Utah State Trick-Play Touchdown Against JMU

Place Kicker

Elliot Nimrod

William Testa

Holder

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

RELATED STORIES

Following The Utah State Aggies With KSL Sports

Utah State will host the Boise State Broncos (4-5, 3-2) at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT). The Aggies will be looking to end a seven-game losing streak against the Broncos. USU is 5-22 all-time against BSU.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No Significant Changes To Utah Football’s Depth Chart In Week 12

The Utah depth chart continues to look the same as it has the past few weeks with no discernable changes ahead of week 12 against Arizona.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: BYU, Baylor Shine During Opening Week

BYU basketball makes a jump to begin its first year as a Big 12 program.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Looking To Finish 2023 Strong

Utah football's hopes of a third-straight Pac-12 Title ended Saturday night, but head coach Kyle Whittingham is hoping for a strong finish.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Boise State Fires HC Andy Avalos Before Facing Utah State

Spencer Danielson leads the Broncos against Utah State after head coach Andy Avalos was fired following a 5-5 start to the season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Score Touchdowns, Record Interceptions In NFL’s Week 10

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 10th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Coach Tom Farden Placed On Administrative Leave

The Univesity of Utah placed women's gymnastics head coach Tom Farden on a paid administrative leave effective immediately.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Week Eleven Depth Chart As Utah State Prepares For Boise State