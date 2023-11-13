Boise State Fires HC Andy Avalos Before Facing Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson leads Boise State against USU after head coach Andy Avalos was fired following a 5-5 start to the season.

The Aggies host Mountain West foe Boise State on Saturday, November 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

Officially official that Andy Avalos has been fired by Boise State. 22-15 in his time with the Broncos, including a 5-5 record this season. pic.twitter.com/BbWKFuXfrU — Jake Hatch (Yawk) jakehatch.bsky.social (@JacobCHatch) November 12, 2023

BSU Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced the move on Sunday, November 12.

“I am grateful for the passion, effort, and dedication Andy has given to our community and his alma mater while serving as our head coach,” Dickey stated. “Andy will always be a Bronco and we wish him and his family all the best in their next steps.”

The Aggies will be looking to end a seven-game losing streak against the Broncos. USU is 5-22 all-time against BSU.

Last season, Boise State dismantled the Aggies 42-23 in the final regular season game for both programs. Cooper Legas threw for 306 yards, one TD, and two INTs. Running back Calvin Tyler Jr. scored once while gaining 67 yards on the ground. Terrell Vaughn was a bright spot for the Aggies. Vaughn exploded for 148 yards and a touchdown on eight catches in the loss.

Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

5 P.M. Saturday, November 18 | Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: kslsports.com/kslsportszone

TV: CBS Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Rich Waltz

• Analyst: Aaron Taylor

• Reporter: Brandon Baylor

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

