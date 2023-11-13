No Significant Changes To Utah Football’s Depth Chart In Week 12

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah depth chart continues to look the same as it has the past few weeks with no discernable changes ahead of week 12 against Arizona.

It appears the Utes have found a lineup they like and (knock on wood) the injuries have subsided allowing the depth chart to carry over for yet another week.

Utah is coming off a tough loss over the weekend to No. 5 Washington where they were unable to pull together enough firepower to pull off the upset.

Nothing new to report in this week’s depth chart.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Xib7sIcfyB — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 13, 2023

Utah Depth Chart: Kyle Whittingham On Navigating Unprecedented Injuries

Asked about the difficulty of navigating the mass amounts of injuries the Utes have faced this year and Whittingham was pretty blunt about how hard it’s been. End of the day though, he’s adamant that no one cares, and you just have to figure out how to win with the players available.

“The most difficult,” Whittingham said. “I don’t think there is any doubt about that. Again, as I’ve said over and over. No one cares. It’s part of the game and you have to be able to move forward. No one is going to feel sorry for you and you just have to win with the guys that you have got.”

Utah has done a pretty good job all things considered of continuing to press forward despite the injuries with their three losses coming to teams currently ranked in the top 10. Whittingham is hopeful this team will respond once more against the Wildcats this weekend.

“We’ve lost to three top 10 teams,” Whittingham said. “We have to take the same approach and understand that there is more football to be played. You’ve got to rebound. You’ve got to respond. Our team has been good at that this year these first couple of times and we’ve got to do the same thing this time. There is nothing different about our mindset and how we approach it. Got to put it behind you and learn from it.”

