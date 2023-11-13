On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No Significant Changes To Utah Football’s Depth Chart In Week 12

Nov 13, 2023, 1:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah depth chart continues to look the same as it has the past few weeks with no discernable changes ahead of week 12 against Arizona.

It appears the Utes have found a lineup they like and (knock on wood) the injuries have subsided allowing the depth chart to carry over for yet another week.

Utah is coming off a tough loss over the weekend to No. 5 Washington where they were unable to pull together enough firepower to pull off the upset.

Utah Depth Chart: Kyle Whittingham On Navigating Unprecedented Injuries

Asked about the difficulty of navigating the mass amounts of injuries the Utes have faced this year and Whittingham was pretty blunt about how hard it’s been. End of the day though, he’s adamant that no one cares, and you just have to figure out how to win with the players available.

“The most difficult,” Whittingham said. “I don’t think there is any doubt about that. Again, as I’ve said over and over. No one cares. It’s part of the game and you have to be able to move forward. No one is going to feel sorry for you and you just have to win with the guys that you have got.”

Utah has done a pretty good job all things considered of continuing to press forward despite the injuries with their three losses coming to teams currently ranked in the top 10. Whittingham is hopeful this team will respond once more against the Wildcats this weekend.

“We’ve lost to three top 10 teams,” Whittingham said. “We have to take the same approach and understand that there is more football to be played. You’ve got to rebound. You’ve got to respond. Our team has been good at that this year these first couple of times and we’ve got to do the same thing this time. There is nothing different about our mindset and how we approach it. Got to put it behind you and learn from it.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: BYU, Baylor Shine During Opening Week

BYU basketball makes a jump to begin its first year as a Big 12 program.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Looking To Finish 2023 Strong

Utah football's hopes of a third-straight Pac-12 Title ended Saturday night, but head coach Kyle Whittingham is hoping for a strong finish.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Boise State Fires HC Andy Avalos Before Facing Utah State

Spencer Danielson leads the Broncos against Utah State after head coach Andy Avalos was fired following a 5-5 start to the season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week Eleven Depth Chart As Utah State Prepares For Boise State

There are no major changes along the week eleven depth chart as Utah State looks to become bowl-eligible with a win over Boise State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Score Touchdowns, Record Interceptions In NFL’s Week 10

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 10th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Coach Tom Farden Placed On Administrative Leave

The Univesity of Utah placed women's gymnastics head coach Tom Farden on a paid administrative leave effective immediately.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

No Significant Changes To Utah Football’s Depth Chart In Week 12