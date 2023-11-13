On the Site:
Kittens rescued from Millcreek apartment fire

Nov 13, 2023, 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:39 pm

Unified Fire firefighters with the rescued kittens. (Unified Fire Authority)...

Unified Fire firefighters with the rescued kittens. (Unified Fire Authority)

(Unified Fire Authority)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — Multiple kittens were saved from a smoke-filled bathroom after a fan caught on fire Monday.

According to Unified Fire, a Millcreek fire unit responded to a bathroom fan fire with kittens in the smoke-filled room.

“Our crew, with mutual aid support from South Salt Lake, quickly found all the kittens and safely got them to fresh air outside,” Unified Fire’s Facebook post stated.

The kittens were returned to their owner safely and the apartment had minimal damage.

