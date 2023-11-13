On the Site:
BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Oklahoma Game

Nov 13, 2023, 3:14 PM

PROVO, Utah – The latest BYU football depth chart is out as the Cougars prepare to take on No. 14 Oklahoma in Provo.

BYU hopes to end a three-game losing streak, but they’ll have to do it against the nation’s number four scoring offense (41.8 points per game).

Entering the one-time Big 12 matchup, a big question for BYU is at quarterback. Kedon Slovis has been sidelined the past two weeks due to injuries, placing Jake Retzlaff into the starting lineup.

Retzlaff struggled last week against Iowa State, throwing an opening play interception that put BYU in a hole before it could blink. But he did show an ability to take off and run.

On this week’s depth chart, Kedon Slovis is listed at the top, but right after, his name is an OR, including Retzlaff.

Changes to the depth chart

There’s no longer an OR at nose tackle. Caden Haws has been dealing with an injury that has kept him sidelined for the past two weeks. The clear-cut starter at nose tackle is senior Atunaisa Mahe.

BYU freshman defensive end John Henry Daley was removed from the depth chart. Head coach Kalani Sitake said in his weekly press conference that Daley is in “redshirt mode.” The former Lone Peak High star has only appeared in three games this season. It’s believed that players can play in four regular season games plus a bowl game and still maintain a redshirt season.

The safety position saw some shakeup as Crew Wakley was switched from free to starting strong safety. That puts Ethan Slade at the starting free safety spot.

Talan Alfrey is included in the depth chart at safety for the first time this season. Alfrey played against Iowa State on Saturday, his first game action this season since suffering an injury in fall camp. The redshirt sophomore is a backup to Wakley at strong safety.

BYU Football Depth Chart: Oklahoma Week

Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis

-OR- Jake Retzlaff

Cade Fennegan

Running Back

Aidan Robbins

-OR- LJ Martin

Deion Smith

-OR- Miles Davis

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Keanu Hill

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tight End

Isaac Rex

Mata’ava Ta’ase

Jackson Bowers

Fullback

Mason Fakahua

Ray Paulo

Left Tackle

Kingsley Suamataia

Simi Moala

Left Guard

Paul Maile

Ian Fitzgerald

Center

Connor Pay

Paul Maile

Right Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Caleb Etienne

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Simi Moala

DEFENSE

Strong Edge

Tyler Batty

Blake Mangelson

Bodie Schoonover

Nose

Atunaisa Mahe

Caden Haws

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Jackson Cravens

David Latu

Outside Edge

Isaiah Bagnah

Logan Lutui

SAM

AJ Vongphachanh

Sione Moa

-OR- Fisher Jackson

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

-OR- Ace Kaufusi

ROVER

Max Tooley

Ammon Hannemann

Chaz Ah You

Strong Safety

Crew Wakley

Talan Alfrey

-OR- Raider Damuni

Free Safety

Ethan Slade

Preston Rex

Malik Moore

-OR- Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Kamden Garrett

Caleb Christensen

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Cornerback

Eddie Heckard

Mory Bamba

Marcus McKenzie

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Austin Riggs

Dalton Riggs

Returners

Hobbs Nyberg

Parker Kingston

Talmage Gunther

Keelan Marion

BYU vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

