BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Oklahoma Game
Nov 13, 2023, 3:14 PM
PROVO, Utah – The latest BYU football depth chart is out as the Cougars prepare to take on No. 14 Oklahoma in Provo.
BYU hopes to end a three-game losing streak, but they’ll have to do it against the nation’s number four scoring offense (41.8 points per game).
Entering the one-time Big 12 matchup, a big question for BYU is at quarterback. Kedon Slovis has been sidelined the past two weeks due to injuries, placing Jake Retzlaff into the starting lineup.
Kalani Sitake on QB’s Kedon Slovis availability this week against Oklahoma: Remains banged up and isn’t at 100% yet.
“I’m not in Kedon’s body. But if he’s full strength and ready to go, then he’s our guy.”#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 13, 2023
Retzlaff struggled last week against Iowa State, throwing an opening play interception that put BYU in a hole before it could blink. But he did show an ability to take off and run.
On this week’s depth chart, Kedon Slovis is listed at the top, but right after, his name is an OR, including Retzlaff.
Changes to the depth chart
There’s no longer an OR at nose tackle. Caden Haws has been dealing with an injury that has kept him sidelined for the past two weeks. The clear-cut starter at nose tackle is senior Atunaisa Mahe.
BYU freshman defensive end John Henry Daley was removed from the depth chart. Head coach Kalani Sitake said in his weekly press conference that Daley is in “redshirt mode.” The former Lone Peak High star has only appeared in three games this season. It’s believed that players can play in four regular season games plus a bowl game and still maintain a redshirt season.
The safety position saw some shakeup as Crew Wakley was switched from free to starting strong safety. That puts Ethan Slade at the starting free safety spot.
Talan Alfrey is included in the depth chart at safety for the first time this season. Alfrey played against Iowa State on Saturday, his first game action this season since suffering an injury in fall camp. The redshirt sophomore is a backup to Wakley at strong safety.
BYU Football Depth Chart: Oklahoma Week
Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Quarterback
Kedon Slovis
-OR- Jake Retzlaff
Cade Fennegan
Running Back
Aidan Robbins
-OR- LJ Martin
Deion Smith
-OR- Miles Davis
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
-OR- Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Wide Receiver
Keanu Hill
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tight End
Isaac Rex
Mata’ava Ta’ase
Jackson Bowers
Fullback
Mason Fakahua
Ray Paulo
Left Tackle
Kingsley Suamataia
Simi Moala
Left Guard
Paul Maile
Ian Fitzgerald
Center
Connor Pay
Paul Maile
Right Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Caleb Etienne
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Simi Moala
DEFENSE
Strong Edge
Tyler Batty
Blake Mangelson
Bodie Schoonover
Nose
Atunaisa Mahe
Caden Haws
Joshua Singh
Tackle
Jackson Cravens
David Latu
Outside Edge
Isaiah Bagnah
Logan Lutui
SAM
AJ Vongphachanh
Sione Moa
-OR- Fisher Jackson
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Siale Esera
-OR- Ace Kaufusi
ROVER
Max Tooley
Ammon Hannemann
Chaz Ah You
Strong Safety
Crew Wakley
Talan Alfrey
-OR- Raider Damuni
Free Safety
Ethan Slade
Preston Rex
Malik Moore
-OR- Chika Ebunoha
Cornerback
Kamden Garrett
Caleb Christensen
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Cornerback
Eddie Heckard
Mory Bamba
Marcus McKenzie
SPECIALISTS
Punter
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Austin Riggs
Dalton Riggs
Returners
Hobbs Nyberg
Parker Kingston
Talmage Gunther
Keelan Marion
BYU vs. No. 14 Oklahoma
Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 10 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
