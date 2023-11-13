BYU, Weber State Receiving Votes In Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

SALT LAKE CITY – The latest AP Top 25 for Men’s Basketball shows a pair of local teams receiving votes.

BYU and Weber State received votes in the week two AP Top 25 poll. BYU defeated then-No. 17 San Diego State last Friday night at the Marriott Center 74-65.

Then, two days later, Weber State went on the road to Moraga, California, and knocked off No. 23 Saint Mary’s 61-57.

Weber State appeared on two voter polls, a pair of East Coast writers, Mark Berman from The Roanoke Times and Jerry DiPaola from Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. They each had Weber State at No. 25 on their ballots.

If the poll extended out, the 2-0 Wildcats would be No. 39 in the rankings.

BYU appeared on 12 pollsters’ ballots, placing them at No. 32 in voter points this week. The highest ranking was from Jerry Carino in Somerville, New Jersey. He ranked BYU No. 20 on his ballot while keeping San Diego State at No. 21.

BYU has a pair of home games this week against Southeastern Louisiana from the Southland Conference on Wednesday. Saturday night, BYU will host Morgan State at 7 p.m.

Weber State will make an international trip north to Canada for the inaugural Atlantic Slam. The Wildcats will face Gardner-Webb on Friday, Yale from the Ivy League on Saturday, and then close out the event with a game against Colgate on Sunday.

AP Top 25: Men’s Basketball Poll

Week 2: November 13, 2023

1. Kansas (51 first-place votes) – 2-0

2. Purdue (7) – 2-0

3. Arizona (3) – 2-0

4. Marquette – 2-0

5. UConn – 2-0

6. Houston – 2-0

7. Tennessee – 2-0

8. Creighton – 2-0

9. Duke – 1-1

10. Florida Atlantic – 1-0

11. Gonzaga – 1-0

12. Miami (FL) – 2-0

13. Arkansas – 2-0

14. Texas A&M – 2-0

15. USC – 2-0

16. Baylor – 3-0

17. Kentucky – 2-0

18. Texas – 2-0

19. Michigan State – 1-1

20. North Carolina – 2-0

21. Villanova – 2-0

22. Alabama – 2-0

23. Illinois – 2-0

24. James Madison – 3-0

25. Colorado – 2-0

Receiving Votes: Memphis 53, Virginia 49, St. John’s 47, UCLA 36, TCU 34, San Diego State 33, BYU 32, Saint Mary’s 20, Mississippi State 19, Iowa State 10, Wisconsin 6, Auburn 5, Michigan 2, Weber State 2, Boise State 1, Clemson 1, Drake 1.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

