BYU, Weber State Receiving Votes In Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

Nov 13, 2023, 3:58 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The latest AP Top 25 for Men’s Basketball shows a pair of local teams receiving votes.

BYU and Weber State received votes in the week two AP Top 25 poll. BYU defeated then-No. 17 San Diego State last Friday night at the Marriott Center 74-65.

Then, two days later, Weber State went on the road to Moraga, California, and knocked off No. 23 Saint Mary’s 61-57.

Weber State appeared on two voter polls, a pair of East Coast writers, Mark Berman from The Roanoke Times and Jerry DiPaola from Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. They each had Weber State at No. 25 on their ballots.

If the poll extended out, the 2-0 Wildcats would be No. 39 in the rankings.

BYU appeared on 12 pollsters’ ballots, placing them at No. 32 in voter points this week. The highest ranking was from Jerry Carino in Somerville, New Jersey. He ranked BYU No. 20 on his ballot while keeping San Diego State at No. 21.

BYU has a pair of home games this week against Southeastern Louisiana from the Southland Conference on Wednesday. Saturday night, BYU will host Morgan State at 7 p.m.

Weber State will make an international trip north to Canada for the inaugural Atlantic Slam. The Wildcats will face Gardner-Webb on Friday, Yale from the Ivy League on Saturday, and then close out the event with a game against Colgate on Sunday.

AP Top 25: Men’s Basketball Poll

Week 2: November 13, 2023

1. Kansas (51 first-place votes) – 2-0

2. Purdue (7) – 2-0

3. Arizona (3) – 2-0

4. Marquette – 2-0

5. UConn – 2-0

6. Houston – 2-0

7. Tennessee – 2-0

8. Creighton – 2-0

9. Duke – 1-1

10. Florida Atlantic – 1-0

11. Gonzaga – 1-0

12. Miami (FL) – 2-0

13. Arkansas – 2-0

14. Texas A&M – 2-0

15. USC – 2-0

16. Baylor – 3-0

17. Kentucky – 2-0

18. Texas – 2-0

19. Michigan State – 1-1

20. North Carolina – 2-0

21. Villanova – 2-0

22. Alabama – 2-0

23. Illinois – 2-0

24. James Madison – 3-0

25. Colorado – 2-0

Receiving Votes: Memphis 53, Virginia 49, St. John’s 47, UCLA 36, TCU 34, San Diego State 33, BYU 32, Saint Mary’s 20, Mississippi State 19, Iowa State 10, Wisconsin 6, Auburn 5, Michigan 2, Weber State 2, Boise State 1, Clemson 1, Drake 1.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Utah Women’s Basketball Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll

The Utah Utes women’s basketball team has moved inside the top five in the latest AP Top 25 poll put out Monday morning.

39 minutes ago

Jonah Elliss Named Semifinalist For Bednarik Award

Utah defensive end and Mayor of Sack Lake City, Jonah Elliss, has been named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

1 hour ago

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Oklahoma Game

BYU football depth chart features co-starters at quarterback heading into Big 12 clash with Oklahoma.

2 hours ago

Stars Opener: What Do Jazz Want From Hendricks, Sensabaugh?

The Salt Lake City Stars play their home opener tonight and Utah Jazz rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh will be the main draw.

2 hours ago

How Are Jazz Helping Revitalize John Collins Career?

The Utah Jazz haven't the ideal start to their 2023-24 campaign, but among the few bright spots, John Collins deserves praise.

3 hours ago

No Significant Changes To Utah Football’s Depth Chart In Week 12

The Utah depth chart continues to look the same as it has the past few weeks with no discernable changes ahead of week 12 against Arizona.

4 hours ago

