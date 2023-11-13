Jonah Elliss Named Semifinalist For Bednarik Award

SALT LAKE CITY – A few weeks after being named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award, Utah’s Jonah Elliss has been named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award as well.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Elliss is one of 20 semifinalists up for the award.

Additionally, Elliss has been recognized as a Midseason All-America from The Athletic, Sporting News, Associated Press and ESPN. Not bad, Mayor, not bad.

Congrats to @jonah_elliss on being honored as a Bednarik Award semifinalist, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player ‼️ pic.twitter.com/F3RJTRoYKk — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 13, 2023

More About Utah’s Mayor Of Sack Lake City

Elliss has recorded 12 sacks to date which is the most by a Ute since Bradlee Anae’s 13 in 2019. Elliss is currently tied for seventh-most sacks in the Utah single-season record book.

The talented defensive end has 37 total tackles along with a forced fumble and three pass breakups so far in the 2023 with two more regular-season games to go.

Elliss had a career-high game against UCLA that ended with 10 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Elliss’ 5 tackles for loss against the Bruins was the most by a Pac-12 player since 2021 while his 3.5 sacks were the most by a Pac-12 player since the 2017 season.

Elliss joined the Utes back in the 2021 football season and started his career as a linebacker before growing into the defensive end position. He has played in 35 career games earning 18 starts, including in all 10 games the Utes have played so far in 2023.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports