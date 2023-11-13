Utah Women’s Basketball Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes women’s basketball team has moved up the top five in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

South Carolina, Iowa, and UCLA are the only schools now ranked above the Utes.

Additionally, Utah and UCLA are joined by five other Pac-12 Conference-mates in the latest AP Top 25 Poll- Colorado, Stanford, USC, and Washington State.

Utah ended the 2022-23 season as the 8th team in the AP Poll after coming off of a Pac-12 title and a Sweet 16 appearance where they lost to the eventual champion LSU Tigers.

The Utes look to improve and make even more noise in 2024 and appear to be off to a good start based on their current AP Poll position.

Where Does Utah Women’s Basketball Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the year ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes have since moved up to No. 4 after dominant performances against Mississippi Valley State and South Carolina State to tip-off the 2023-24 season.

They will now face some big road tests this week against future conference-mate Baylor and then fly up to Alaska for the Great Alaska Shootout.

First road trip of the szn ✈️ #goutes pic.twitter.com/ma3xSrMbKC — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) November 12, 2023

Women’s Hoops AP Top 25 (11/13/23)

South Carolina (2-0) Iowa (3-0) UCLA (3-0) Utah (2-0) Colorado (2-0) Stanford (2-0) LSU (2-1) UConn (1-1) Virgina Tech (1-1) USC (2-0) Texas (2-0) Florida State (2-0) Ohio State (1-1) North Carolina State (2-0) Tennessee (1-1) Notre Dame (1-1) North Carolina (2-0) Indiana (1-1) Louisville (1-1) Maryland (1-1) Baylor (1-0) Creighton (2-0) Ole Miss (1-1) Washington State (3-0) Oklahoma (3-0)

