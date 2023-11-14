On the Site:
Tooele landfill fire keeps fire crews busy for most of Monday

Nov 13, 2023, 6:08 PM

Crews with the North Tooele Fire District have been battling a landfill fire for most of Monday. (N...

Crews with the North Tooele Fire District have been battling a landfill fire for most of Monday. (North Tooele Fire District)

(North Tooele Fire District)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — Crews with the North Tooele Fire District have been battling a landfill fire for most of Monday.

Kevin Nunn, fire chief of the North Tooele Fire District, says crews were called out to the fire around 10 a.m. As of 6 p.m., Nunn crews are still on scene.

Nunn tells KSL that there is no threat of the fire spreading, and there have been no injuries reported. He says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but adds it could be anything. However, he did say arson isn’t suspected.’

(North Tooele Fire District) (North Tooele Fire District)

He says wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph kept the fire flaring back up. Additionally, Nunn says 20,000 to 30,000 gallons of water have been used in fighting the fire. Smoke and noxious fumes are the reason crews have been on scene all day, according to Nunn.

“Enormous drain of time and resources,” he said to KSL.

Crews from Grantsville, Tooele and the Tooele Army Depot also responded to the scene.

