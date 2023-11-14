On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

‘It’s just alarming:’ Draper couple’s pride flag stolen five times

Nov 13, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — A Draper couple said their pride flag has been stolen from their backyard five times.

Bryce Abplanalp and Jeff Romney Wright have lived in their Draper home for about two years. It borders a neighborhood park.

“In the last 18 months, we’ve had our pride flag stolen five different times, varying degrees of escalation it feels like,” Abplanalp said.

They said they fly a pride flag for everyone driving by or playing in the park who will see it.

“We’ve had 20 plus people come to our door, mostly moms, that say, ‘I have a gay son, I have a trans son, daughter. Thanks for flying the flag,'” Abplanalp said.

He grew up in Utah and said he doesn’t remember having any representation in his community.

“We’re not trying to make anybody gay. We’re not trying to groom kids… we’re just trying to fly a flag so that maybe there’s a kid there that’s struggling and sees it and thinks, ‘Somebody out there sees who I am and loves me for who I am,'” Abplanalp said.

The damaged flag pole that held the couple's pride flag. (KSL TV) The damaged flag pole that held the couple's pride flag. (KSL TV)

The couple shares their lives with their two children, Rue and Ridge, on Instagram for similar reasons. They said they both grew up religious and struggled with suicidal thoughts because of their sexuality.

“You’re going to be okay. You can have a family, you can be gay and simply be happy,” Wright said. “Don’t let a religion determine your future.”

The dads said their flag was most recently stolen Saturday night.

“Our pole was completely destroyed, and lights were broken, and cameras were stolen,” Abplanalp said.

They said their house security cameras don’t capture the spot in their backyard where the flag pole stands because of spotty internet and lack of light. They said a hidden trail camera was also stolen.

“At first, it was frustrating and annoying, and then it kind of becomes violating,” Abplanalp said. “It’s in our yard when we’re asleep. Our kids are asleep.”

A security sign warning trespassers that a camera is in use. (KSL TV)

The couple said they understand why police can only do so much. Abplanalp said officers took pictures and wrote up a report after the most recent incident.

“I get it’s a low-level crime, things happen, nobody got hurt, but it’s just frustrating that it feels like maybe there’s nothing you can do,” he said.

They’re not sure if they’ll replace the flag after the repeated incidents.

“At a certain point, the money that we continue to spend on it is one thing, but it also seems like we’re inviting people that really hate what the pride flag stands for and maybe our family, and we’re giving them a reason to jump our fence,” Abplanalp said.

An American flag waving nearby the couple’s Draper home. (KSL TV)

The family says their followers are supportive. They’re focusing on the future of their children’s lives.

“When I was taking Ridge up to bed two nights ago after the flag got stolen, he said, ‘Dad, are we going to make sure the flag is safe? And make sure we’re safe, too?’ And that’s hard to hear coming from a four-year-old,” Wright said.

The couple said their followers have been supportive.

“People have suggested we electrify the pole, but I have kids out here. I have dogs,” Abplanalp said. “I don’t want anybody to get hurt over a flag.”

They want to continue to fly it as a symbol of love and hope.

“There’s so many good people out there that love and support us, and that want the best for, not only for us but for our community, and some of them are LDS, some are not, and they still love us for who we are,” Wright said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

In June, University of Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger had a hearing at the Latah County Cou...

Alaa Elassar, Eric Levenson and Emma Tucker, CNN

A timeline of the killings of four University of Idaho students

The killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in Moscow in November 2022 were as brutal as they were perplexing.

4 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Michael Houck

American Fork police investigate possible pipe bomb explosion at construction site

A small explosion at the construction site of a home is under investigation by American Fork police.

8 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Houston on Nov. 2. (Brandon Bell, Getty I...

Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Trump’s legal team asks for federal election subversion trial to be televised

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has formally told a federal court that he would like his election subversion trial in Washington, DC, to be televised.

1 day ago

One man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Ogden Sunday morning. It happ...

Shelby Lofton and Mary Culbertson

Police: Suspected Ogden shooter in custody after one killed, one injured

Ogden police say one person died, another one was injured and a third person is in custody following a shooting on Sunday.

1 day ago

Law enforcement in Millard County are on the lookout for a man they say is a suspect in shooting on...

Matt Brooks, KSL.com

‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect turns himself into Millard County Police

Police in Millard County are on the lookout for a man they say is a suspect in shooting on Saturday, the Millard Sheriff's Office said.

1 day ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Mark Jones

Man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child

A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison earlier for transporting a child across state lines with the intent to sexually abuse the child, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

‘It’s just alarming:’ Draper couple’s pride flag stolen five times