Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Scores Touchdown On Monday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes tight end and current Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid scored his second career touchdown during Week 10’s Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos.

Dalton Kincaid scores on Monday Night Football

The Bills hosted the Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Monday, November 13.

With 3:36 remaining in the first half, Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit a wide-open Kincaid in the near side of the end zone for Buffalo’s first points of the game. After a successful two-point conversion, the Bills cut the Broncos’ lead to 9-8.

Kincaid’s catch capped an eight-play, 81-yard drive that took 3:41.

After the score, Kincaid had three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Kincaid entered Week 10 with 40 receptions for 339 yards and a touchdown this season. The tight end’s first career touchdown also came in a prime-time game, a win on Thursday Night Football on October 26.

Buffalo’s game against Denver is televised on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

