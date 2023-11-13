On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bills DB Taron Johnson Forces Fumble On Monday Night Football

Nov 13, 2023, 8:33 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State defensive back Taron Johnson forced a turnover during the Week 10 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

Taron Johnson creates turnover on Monday Night Football

The Bills hosted the Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Monday, November 13.

With 10:03 left to play in the third quarter, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with Courtland Sutton for a three-yard gain before Johnson forced the ball out of the wide receiver’s possession.

Rasul Douglas recovered the ball for the Bills at the Buffalo 46-yard line.

The Broncos owned a 15-8 lead at the time of the turnover.

After the turnover, Johnson had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and a forced fumble.

RELATED STORIES

Johnson entered the game having recorded 46 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and three pass breakups this season.

Buffalo’s game against Denver is televised on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.

About Taron Johnson

Prior to his professional career, Johnson was a standout player at Weber State. The Sacramento, California native played at Weber State from 2014-17. During his Wildcat career, Johnson was named a First Team All-American selection and Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP. He helped Weber State to back-to-back playoff appearances and a Big Sky title in his final season.

After his time with the Wildcats, Johnson was selected by the Bills during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Bills DB Taron Johnson Makes Game-Winning Stop On Sunday Night Football

Prior to Week 10, Johnson had recorded 398 total tackles, 297 solo tackles, seven sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, 34 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 80 career regular season games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Scores Touchdown On Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid scored his second career touchdown during Week 10's Monday Night Football game against the Broncos.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll

The Utah Utes women’s basketball team has moved inside the top five in the latest AP Top 25 poll put out Monday morning.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jonah Elliss Named Semifinalist For Bednarik Award

Utah defensive end and Mayor of Sack Lake City, Jonah Elliss, has been named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Weber State Receiving Votes In Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

Two in-state teams received votes for big wins over nationally-ranked teams during the opening week of college basketball season.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Oklahoma Game

BYU football depth chart features co-starters at quarterback heading into Big 12 clash with Oklahoma.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stars Opener: What Do Jazz Want From Hendricks, Sensabaugh?

The Salt Lake City Stars play their home opener tonight and Utah Jazz rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh will be the main draw.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Bills DB Taron Johnson Forces Fumble On Monday Night Football