Bills DB Taron Johnson Forces Fumble On Monday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State defensive back Taron Johnson forced a turnover during the Week 10 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

The Bills hosted the Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Monday, November 13.

With 10:03 left to play in the third quarter, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with Courtland Sutton for a three-yard gain before Johnson forced the ball out of the wide receiver’s possession.

Rasul Douglas recovered the ball for the Bills at the Buffalo 46-yard line.

The Broncos owned a 15-8 lead at the time of the turnover.

After the turnover, Johnson had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and a forced fumble.

Johnson entered the game having recorded 46 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and three pass breakups this season.

Buffalo’s game against Denver is televised on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.

About Taron Johnson

Prior to his professional career, Johnson was a standout player at Weber State. The Sacramento, California native played at Weber State from 2014-17. During his Wildcat career, Johnson was named a First Team All-American selection and Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP. He helped Weber State to back-to-back playoff appearances and a Big Sky title in his final season.

After his time with the Wildcats, Johnson was selected by the Bills during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Prior to Week 10, Johnson had recorded 398 total tackles, 297 solo tackles, seven sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, 34 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 80 career regular season games.

