Woman in serious condition following attempted homicide incident in Ogden

Nov 13, 2023, 9:21 PM | Updated: 10:29 pm

The Weber County Sheriff's Office says a 29-year-old woman is in serious condition after suffering ...

The Weber County Sheriff's Office says a 29-year-old woman is in serious condition after suffering stab wounds Monday evening. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

WEST HAVEN — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old woman is in serious condition after suffering stab wounds Monday evening.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call of an unknown problem in the area of 3330 S. Midland Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the victim and immediately provided medical attention. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police were informed by witnesses that the suspect was the victim’s 28-year-old husband. Soon thereafter, the husband was located, and police say had self-inflicted stab wounds. He was treated on scene and also transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public. The investigation is going, and authorities say no additional information will be released at this time.

