RELIGION

Funeral services announced for President M. Russell Ballard

Nov 14, 2023, 9:28 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church o...

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has died.

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Funeral services for President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be held Friday in the Tabernacle on Temple Square.

President Ballard died Sunday at the age of 95.

Church officials said the funeral will be open to the public ages 8 and older. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday and will be streamed on the KSL+ app, the Church’s YouTube channel and BYUtv.

Temple Square gates and the Tabernacle doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend in person should be in their seats by 10:30 a.m.

A private burial service will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery immediately following the funeral.

President Ballard’s family asked that donations be made to This Is The Place Heritage Park in lieu of flowers. There will be no public viewing, but Church officials said expressions of sympathy can be posted on President Ballard’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

