On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Vs. UW Scored Well In Weekend Ratings

Nov 14, 2023, 9:07 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It was a big weekend in the Pac-12 as No. 18 Utah faced No. 5 Washington and the viewership ratings for the big game didn’t disappoint.

According to a post from Brett McMurphy, Penn State versus Michigan came in as the most-watched game of the weekend 9.16 million viewers and a 5.0 rating.

The second most-watched game of the weekend was the Utes versus the Huskies which brought in 5.17 million viewers and a 2.8 rating.

Compare that to the other big game in the Pac-12- USC versus Oregon that came in seventh this past weekend with 3.01 million viewers and a 1.7 rating.

A Compelling, Close Game

Utah versus Washington had it all over the weekend.

Before the ball was ever snapped, both sides needed the win for various reasons.

The Huskies up to that point were still the only unbeaten team in the Pac-12 and certainly needed to remain so in order to help make a stronger argument for entrance into the College Football Playoff.

The Utes on the other hand still had a long-shot chance of keeping their dreams of a third Pac-12 Title alive but needed to win out in order to do so.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

There was some drama with Utah’s “Pig Farmer” out-maneuvering Washington’s “Heisman Hopeful” in the first half, the recreation of the infamous “Kaelin Clay Goal-Line Drop” and of course some interesting referee calls that are still sparking debate and discussion days later.

In the end, the Huskies won out a game that was decided by just seven points, 35-28, to remain undefeated.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado Vs. Utah Time, Network On A Six-Day Hold

The Utes will be on hold before finding out their time slot and network for their impending final regular-season matchup with Colorado.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills DB Taron Johnson Forces Fumble On Monday Night Football

Taron Johnson forced a turnover during the Week 10 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Scores Touchdown On Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid scored his second career touchdown during Week 10's Monday Night Football game against the Broncos.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll

The Utah Utes women’s basketball team has moved inside the top five in the latest AP Top 25 poll put out Monday morning.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jonah Elliss Named Semifinalist For Bednarik Award

Utah defensive end and Mayor of Sack Lake City, Jonah Elliss, has been named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Weber State Receiving Votes In Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

Two in-state teams received votes for big wins over nationally-ranked teams during the opening week of college basketball season.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Vs. UW Scored Well In Weekend Ratings