Utah Vs. UW Scored Well In Weekend Ratings

SALT LAKE CITY – It was a big weekend in the Pac-12 as No. 18 Utah faced No. 5 Washington and the viewership ratings for the big game didn’t disappoint.

According to a post from Brett McMurphy, Penn State versus Michigan came in as the most-watched game of the weekend 9.16 million viewers and a 5.0 rating.

The second most-watched game of the weekend was the Utes versus the Huskies which brought in 5.17 million viewers and a 2.8 rating.

W/Jim Harbaugh among those tuning in, Michigan at Penn State was most watched game in Week 11 college football ratings via @paulsen_smw https://t.co/nfht9BoYma pic.twitter.com/oNtvd67THW — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 14, 2023

Compare that to the other big game in the Pac-12- USC versus Oregon that came in seventh this past weekend with 3.01 million viewers and a 1.7 rating.

A Compelling, Close Game

Utah versus Washington had it all over the weekend.

Before the ball was ever snapped, both sides needed the win for various reasons.

The Huskies up to that point were still the only unbeaten team in the Pac-12 and certainly needed to remain so in order to help make a stronger argument for entrance into the College Football Playoff.

The Utes on the other hand still had a long-shot chance of keeping their dreams of a third Pac-12 Title alive but needed to win out in order to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

There was some drama with Utah’s “Pig Farmer” out-maneuvering Washington’s “Heisman Hopeful” in the first half, the recreation of the infamous “Kaelin Clay Goal-Line Drop” and of course some interesting referee calls that are still sparking debate and discussion days later.

In the end, the Huskies won out a game that was decided by just seven points, 35-28, to remain undefeated.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports