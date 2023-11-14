On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Colorado Vs. Utah Time, Network On A Six-Day Hold

Nov 14, 2023, 9:50 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- Like the past two weeks, the Utes are on hold for a few days before finding out their time slot and network for their impending final regular-season matchup with Colorado.

Two games have yet to have times and networks announced with Colorado at Utah being one and Arizona at Arizona State being the other. The times and networks available for those games are as follows:

  • ESPN with a kickoff time yet to be determined.
  • Pac-12 Network with a 12:00 pm PT/1:00 pm MT kickoff.

What Time, Network Is Utah Vs. Arizona?

The Utes and Wildcats will kick off as follows:

  • Time: 12:30 pm MT
  • Network: Pac-12 Networks

Much like last week, the Utes were on hold for a few days before finding out their time slot and network for their matchup with Arizona this weekend.

Utah versus Arizona now has a time and network announced as the Utes round the corner into the last two games of their 2023 season.

The Utes will be looking for another bounce back game against the Wildcats after suffering a close loss this past weekend to No. 5 Washington.

Utah will then of course round out their regular season play hosting Colorado at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the last time as members of the Pac-12.

Both teams will then move their attention to their new conference in the Big 12 for 2024.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Vs. UW Scored Well In Weekend Ratings

It was a big weekend in the Pac-12 as No. 18 Utah faced No. 5 Washington and the viewership ratings for the big game didn't disappoint.

60 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills DB Taron Johnson Forces Fumble On Monday Night Football

Taron Johnson forced a turnover during the Week 10 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Scores Touchdown On Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid scored his second career touchdown during Week 10's Monday Night Football game against the Broncos.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll

The Utah Utes women’s basketball team has moved inside the top five in the latest AP Top 25 poll put out Monday morning.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jonah Elliss Named Semifinalist For Bednarik Award

Utah defensive end and Mayor of Sack Lake City, Jonah Elliss, has been named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Weber State Receiving Votes In Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

Two in-state teams received votes for big wins over nationally-ranked teams during the opening week of college basketball season.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Colorado Vs. Utah Time, Network On A Six-Day Hold