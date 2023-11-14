Colorado Vs. Utah Time, Network On A Six-Day Hold

SALT LAKE CITY- Like the past two weeks, the Utes are on hold for a few days before finding out their time slot and network for their impending final regular-season matchup with Colorado.

Two games have yet to have times and networks announced with Colorado at Utah being one and Arizona at Arizona State being the other. The times and networks available for those games are as follows:

ESPN with a kickoff time yet to be determined.

Pac-12 Network with a 12:00 pm PT/1:00 pm MT kickoff.

Heads up: We are on a 6-day selection for our Colorado game time. — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 13, 2023

What Time, Network Is Utah Vs. Arizona?

The Utes and Wildcats will kick off as follows:

Time: 12:30 pm MT

12:30 pm MT Network: Pac-12 Networks

Much like last week, the Utes were on hold for a few days before finding out their time slot and network for their matchup with Arizona this weekend.

Utah versus Arizona now has a time and network announced as the Utes round the corner into the last two games of their 2023 season.

The Utes will be looking for another bounce back game against the Wildcats after suffering a close loss this past weekend to No. 5 Washington.

Utah will then of course round out their regular season play hosting Colorado at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the last time as members of the Pac-12.

Both teams will then move their attention to their new conference in the Big 12 for 2024.

