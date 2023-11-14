On the Site:
Week 11: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Nov 14, 2023, 10:44 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is heading down the home stretch but the local teams haven’t stopped bringing the highlights, including some big plays in Week 11.

Week 11: Top Local College Football Plays

Here are the top plays from the local college football teams from Week 11 of the 2023 season:

BYU Cougars

Freshman WR JoJo Phillips hauled in his first career reception as a BYU Cougars and it was a memorable one. The Lancaster, California native’s first grab was a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones with 8:47 remaining in the first quarter.

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Isaiah Wooden scores four touchdowns in win over Stephen F. Austin

Utah Utes

Sione Vaki, Utah Responds With Lead-Taking Rushing Touchdown

“Sione Vaki showed off his explosiveness and versatility once more against Washington, ripping off a 53-yard touchdown off a dump-off pass from Bryson Barnes late in the second quarter. The effort helped to give the Utes the lead heading into halftime, 28-24. Unfortunately, the Utes didn’t come out as sharp in the second half of the game and failed to score again. Washington eventually regained the lead, 35-28.” – Utah insider Michelle Bodkin

Utah State Aggies

Sophomore Defensive Tackle Makes House Call For Utah State

Utah State led 10-7 midway through the second quarter when Nevada drove into Aggie territory. On second-and-18, Wolf Pack QB AJ Bianco looked to pass but MJ Tafisi Jr.’s rush forced the redshirt freshman to unload the ball earlier than he would’ve liked. Sophomore defensive tackle, and former East High Leopard, Seni Tuiaki plucked the errant pass out of the air and rumbled 63 yards for the first touchdown of his career. The TD gave USU a 17-7 lead and momentum into a matchup against Boise State with bowl-eligibility on the line” – USU insider Brian Preece

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Kobe Tracy and Jaivian Lofton connect for 68-yard touchdown in loss to Austin Peay

Weber State Wildcats

Haze Hadley returns punt for 71 yards in upset over No. 4 Idaho

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

