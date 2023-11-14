Bull moose killed and left to waste, DWR asks public for info

SPRINGVILLE — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking the public for information about a bull moose that was shot and left to waste in October. DWR conservation officers received a report of a bull moose killed in the Strawberry River Drainage in Wasatch County. Investigators said they estimate the incident occurred sometime between Oct. 7-12.

Upon investigation, officers determined the moose was killed by a bullet which went through both front shoulders, rendering the moose incapable of traveling very far after being shot.

There was a bull moose hunt taking place in the area during the same timeframe the moose is believed to have been shot. However, because of the location of the wounds, officers don’t believe the animal wandered off after being shot making the hunter unable to find it.

Anyone with information about this or other wildlife-related crimes in Utah should report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

This gallery includes a photo of the moose, which may be disturbing to some viewers.

In September, DWR asked for help after a deer and elk were killed and left to waste in two unrelated cases.

If you have information regarding this specific case about the bull moose, you can also contact DWR Officer Ethan Justinger at 385-450-0276. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

In 2022, officers confirmed a total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued at over $609,000.