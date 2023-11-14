On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

Oklahoma Game Will Be Special For Family Of BYU WR JoJo Phillips

Nov 14, 2023, 11:19 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BYU Football, JoJo Phillips, Oklahoma game

PROVO, Utah – Freshman wide receiver JoJo Phillips is finding his role in the BYU football program.

Fresh off his first career catch and touchdown grab last week against Iowa State, Phillips continues to earn more snaps in a year, which will be a redshirt season for him.

It’s a big deal for freshmen to earn playing time in a Power Five program. Those snaps take on greater significance when taking on a nationally-ranked blueblood like No. 14 Oklahoma, as BYU will do this Saturday.

Phillips, who BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said is one of the most talented players in the BYU program, doesn’t view Saturday as a big stage because of the opponent. It’s because of who will be in the stands cheering him on from inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

JoJo Phillips’ father will be in the stands for the first time since suffering a stroke

That’s JoJo’s father, Robert Phillips, a.k.a. “Big Rob.”

The elder Phillips will see his son in person competing as a D1 athlete for the first time.

Last spring, while JoJo was finishing his senior year as a two-sport athlete at Sierra Canyon High School in Lancaster, California. Typically, an exciting time in a young man’s life was suddenly met with the worst fear anyone could think of—the possibility of losing a loved one.

That’s because on March 7, “Big Rob” suffered a stroke during a Sierra Canyon High basketball game. It was a stroke that left the Phillips family unsure if they would see their father and husband again.

“He had a stroke in his brainstem. It was just bleeding there,” JoJo Phillips said to KSL Sports about what happened to his father in March. “Then the doctors are pretty much telling us he was going to be a vegetable and never be like anything again.”

Thanks to that team of doctors who worked quickly on Big Rob, he made it through the night. It’s been a challenging road to recovery, but now “Big Rob,” with his wife, Tina, are preparing to see their son against the mighty Oklahoma Sooners.

“He’s great [now], and he pulled through and came through because of the power of God. He’s a praying man,” JoJo Phillips said.

Phillips has appreciated the support from his BYU football family

Immediately after Big Rob’s stroke, the BYU football sent a “get well” package with a note to Rob that included a handwritten message of support from Kalani Sitake and the rest of JoJo’s new football family.

A GoFundMe page was created by someone close to the Phillips family to assist them with medical costs–nearly $30,000 was raised. Some of those donations came from BYU fans.

“I really appreciate all the fans who donated to it,” Phillips said. “Just knowing that he has that love, and we have that love, means a lot.”

Still, the road to recovery continues with each passing day. Big Rob returned home in August and wanted to show up to BYU’s home opener against Sam Houston, but it was too quick of a turnaround after suffering the stroke.

“He’s done really good. I’m proud to see the progress he’s made ever since I left home and came out here. He’s back home now and he’s been home for about two months. And he’s progressing every day, getting stronger.”

It’s worked out now as he gets to watch his son against a college football blueblood.

BYU vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Reminds Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Of Last Year’s Sooner Team

Second-year head coach Brent Venables shared his thoughts on BYU football as Oklahoma prepares to travel to Provo for the first time.

51 minutes ago

(Chopper 5)...

Josh Ellis

Emergency crews responding to plane crash in Utah County

Emergency crews have been called out to reports of a downed aircraft in the mountains east of Provo.

60 minutes ago

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Transportation announced 15 new fast charging sites will be comi...

Karah Brackin

More fast charging sites for electric vehicles are coming to the state

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Transportation announced 15 new fast charging sites will be coming to the state. That doubles the number of fast charging sites in the state.

2 hours ago

Scene of the fatal five-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Columbus, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Barba...

Ray Sanchez and Amy Simonson, CNN

Charter bus carrying students involved in fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Ohio

A charter bus transporting students was involved in a fatal five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 outside Columbus, Ohio.

2 hours ago

After two moose were hit and killed in Park City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, a local activist group pl...

Eliza Pace

Bull moose killed and left to waste, DWR asks public for info

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking the public for information about a bull moose that was shot and left to waste in October.

2 hours ago

FILE: A gas pump is seen situated into a vehicle at a Shell gas station on August 03, 2023 in Austi...

Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

US consumer inflation eased in October, driven lower by cheaper gas, cars and airfares

Inflation in the United States slowed last month in a sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are continuing to cool the consumer price spikes that have bedeviled consumers for the past two years.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Oklahoma Game Will Be Special For Family Of BYU WR JoJo Phillips