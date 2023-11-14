On the Site:
Jazz To Debut New Jersey, Court Against Trail Blazers

Nov 14, 2023, 2:03 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will unveil a new jersey, and new court as they look to move to 2-0 in the In-Season Tournament when they face the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night to earn their first win in cup play.

The Trail Blazers are also 1-0 to start the In-Season Tournament after beating the Grizzlies in overtime on November 3.

Jazz To Debut New Jersey, Court

The Jazz will debut their In-Season Tournament purple basketball court, as well as their newest mountain jerseys when they host the Trail Blazers.

The court features a light purple base with a darker purple stripe extending from the key under both baskets across the length of the floor.

At midcourt, the Utah logo sits above the NBA In-Season Tournament Trophy.

The team will also unveil their purple city edition jersey when they face Portland.

The city edition uniform is a re-imagined version of the mountain jerseys that debuted in the late 90s when the franchise made two trips to the NBA Finals.

“The stepped gradients—which have been a staple design element of our City Edition uniforms—make their return, but now focus on cascading shades of purple, representing the majestic mountain ranges of the Wasatch Front,” the Jazz announced in a release.

Jazz Hope To Build First Win Streak

The Jazz are hoping to build their first winning streak of the season when they face the Trail Blazers after returning from a difficult midwestern road trip.

Prior to beating Memphis, the Jazz had lost four consecutive games including three straight by 16 points or more.

The Jazz will be without starting center Walker Kessler who was diagnosed with a left elbow sprain last week. The sophomore big man will be reevaluated next week.

The team is 1-1 since moving rookie Keyonte George and second-year forward Ochai Agbaji into the starting lineup in place of Kessler and veteran Talen Horton-Tucker.

Trail Blazers Have Lengthy Injury Report Against Jazz

The Trail Blazers will be shorthanded when they travel to Utah to face the Jazz in their second In-Season Tournament Game.

Rookie Scoot Henderson, veteran guards Anfernee Simons and Malcolm Brogdon, and recently acquired Robert Williams have all been ruled out against the Jazz.

Forward Jerami Grant is off to a hot start in Portland averaging a team-high 22.9 points per game.

Second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe has carried an increased scoring load in the absence of Simons and is averaging 19.8 points and 5.0 rebounds to begin the year.

How To Watch Jazz And Trail Blazers

The Jazz will host the Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

