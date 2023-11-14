Snowbasin announces a delay in its start to the ski season
Nov 14, 2023, 3:38 PM
(Snowbasin)
SNOWBASIN — While some ski resorts around the state have either already opened or are set to open later this week, Snowbasin Resort announced Tuesday that it is delaying its season-opener.
The resort was scheduled to open for the season on Nov. 24. In a Facebook posting, however, the resort announced that the current warm weather has forced a delay in the season-opener.
The resort says it will provide an update next week about when it might open for the season.
“Our team is standing by, ready for cold enough temperatures to make snow with our advanced system,” a statement read on the resort’s Facebook page. “We expect to have an update available next week as we have more clarity on the upcoming forecast.”
Additionally, the resort has also canceled its ‘Moose is Loose’ season kickoff party, which was set for this weekend.
The posting also says the expanded parting and new restrooms are expected to be available as soon as the resort opens for the season.
