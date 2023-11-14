On the Site:
Saints QB Taysom Hill Has Jersey Put In Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Nov 14, 2023, 3:47 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – After putting his name in the NFL record books two weeks ago, Saints QB Taysom Hill had his jersey set up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hill isn’t the first player with local ties to receive that honor this season. Colts kicker Matt Gay and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua also had their jerseys set up in Canton, Ohio this year.

Against the Chicago Bears in week nine, Hill became the first NFL player to score 10 or more touchdowns in rushing, passing, and receiving since Frank Gifford hit the mark in 1957.

RELATED: Saints QB Taysom Hill Makes NFL History With Touchdown Catch Against Bears

Gifford played for the New York Giants from 1952-60, 1962-64. He finished his career with 14 passing touchdowns, 34 rushing touchdowns, and 43 receiving touchdowns. He hit the mark of 10 touchdowns in all three categories during the 1957 season.

Hill entered the game with 10 passing touchdowns, 26 rushing touchdowns, and nine passing touchdowns.

Later in the game, Hill connected with Juwan Johnson for his first touchdown pass of the season.

The Saints held off the Bears for a 24-17 win.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Hill has scored 44 total touchdowns during his NFL career.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

