Saints QB Taysom Hill Has Jersey Put In Pro Football Hall Of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY – After putting his name in the NFL record books two weeks ago, Saints QB Taysom Hill had his jersey set up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hill isn’t the first player with local ties to receive that honor this season. Colts kicker Matt Gay and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua also had their jerseys set up in Canton, Ohio this year.

🗣️ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame The jersey, wristband & shoes that @T_Hill4 of the @Saints wore in Week 9, when he joined Frank Gifford as the only players in NFL history with at least 25 rushing, 10 passing & 10 receiving TDs. Full Story: https://t.co/33MKeMtWYu pic.twitter.com/4rfoyMNm5E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 14, 2023

Against the Chicago Bears in week nine, Hill became the first NFL player to score 10 or more touchdowns in rushing, passing, and receiving since Frank Gifford hit the mark in 1957.

Gifford played for the New York Giants from 1952-60, 1962-64. He finished his career with 14 passing touchdowns, 34 rushing touchdowns, and 43 receiving touchdowns. He hit the mark of 10 touchdowns in all three categories during the 1957 season.

Taysom Hill is the first @NFL player to have at least 10 career: rushing TDs

passing TDs

receiving TDs since @ProFootballHOF member Frank Gifford! pic.twitter.com/aJxBF4zS6B — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2023

Hill entered the game with 10 passing touchdowns, 26 rushing touchdowns, and nine passing touchdowns.

Later in the game, Hill connected with Juwan Johnson for his first touchdown pass of the season.

The Saints held off the Bears for a 24-17 win.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Hill has scored 44 total touchdowns during his NFL career.

