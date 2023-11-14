On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley Is Up For Broyles Award

Nov 14, 2023, 3:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It should come as no shock that Utah football defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has been named to the Broyles Award watchlist.

Scalley was one of 57 nominees named Tuesday afternoon for the award which is given each year to college football’s top assistant coach.

Scalley was named a finalist for the award back in 2019 when the Utes were second in the country in total defense.

The pool will be narrowed down to 15 semifinalists and five finalists later this year.

Morgan Scalley And The Utah Defense

The Utes rank fifth in the FBS in rushing defense at 85.6 yards per game, No. 15 in total defense 299.8 yards per game and No. 16 in scoring defense at 17.8 points.

Utah currently leads the country in third down defense at .256 yards per attempt and ranks sixth in first downs defense at 147.

Utah is averaging 3.0 sacks per game ranking 14th in the FBS and has one of the top defensive ends in Jonah Elliss who has earned the title of “Mayor of Sack Lake City”.

As a team, the Utes’ passing efficiency defense comes in at No. 16 nationally and first in the Pac-12 at 115.01.

Scalley has been with the Utes for 16 seasons on the coaching staff since wrapping up his playing career in 2005.

This is Scalley’s eighth season as the defensive coordinator while coaching the safety position since he joined the staff in 2008.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Naming Rights Agreement Announced For On-Campus Utah Baseball Field

Plans are moving ahead for Utah baseball and their on-campus field which now includes a big announcement on the naming rights.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Places Two On Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

Alissa Pili and Gianna Kneepkens were named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 watchlist on Tuesday afternoon, and it is easy to see why.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: How Can Utah Make It To Vegas For In-Season Tournament?

Despite not having the best start to the 2023-24 season, the Utah Jazz can still make some noise in the In-Season Tournament.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints QB Taysom Hill Has Jersey Put In Pro Football Hall Of Fame

After putting his name in the NFL record books two weeks ago, Saints QB Taysom Hill had his jersey set up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Punter Jack Bouwmeester Named Ray Guy Semifinalist

Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester is a Ray Guy semifinalist for his efforts punting the ball for the Utes in the 2023 football season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Conference Of Champions Has Some Clarity Top To Bottom

After wrapping up the most anticipated college football weekend in Pac-12 history, the Conference of Champions gained some clarity.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Football Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley Is Up For Broyles Award