Utah Football Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley Is Up For Broyles Award

SALT LAKE CITY – It should come as no shock that Utah football defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has been named to the Broyles Award watchlist.

Scalley was one of 57 nominees named Tuesday afternoon for the award which is given each year to college football’s top assistant coach.

Scalley was named a finalist for the award back in 2019 when the Utes were second in the country in total defense.

Congrats, Coach Scalley! He has been nominated for the Broyles Award, honoring the top assistant coach in college football. pic.twitter.com/18k5bgCusX — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 14, 2023

The pool will be narrowed down to 15 semifinalists and five finalists later this year.

Morgan Scalley And The Utah Defense

The Utes rank fifth in the FBS in rushing defense at 85.6 yards per game, No. 15 in total defense 299.8 yards per game and No. 16 in scoring defense at 17.8 points.

Utah currently leads the country in third down defense at .256 yards per attempt and ranks sixth in first downs defense at 147.

Utah is averaging 3.0 sacks per game ranking 14th in the FBS and has one of the top defensive ends in Jonah Elliss who has earned the title of “Mayor of Sack Lake City”.

As a team, the Utes’ passing efficiency defense comes in at No. 16 nationally and first in the Pac-12 at 115.01.

Scalley has been with the Utes for 16 seasons on the coaching staff since wrapping up his playing career in 2005.

This is Scalley’s eighth season as the defensive coordinator while coaching the safety position since he joined the staff in 2008.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports