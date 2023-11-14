Jazz Notes: How Can Utah Make It To Vegas For In-Season Tournament?

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite not having the best start to the 2023-24 season, the Utah Jazz can still make some noise in the In-Season Tournament.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt previewed the Jazz’s path to Vegas.

To advance in the tournament, teams must perform well in the group stage. Determined by the number of wins and point differential, one team from each of the six groups will move on.

One team from each conference will move on as a wildcard selection.

Utah won its first In-Season Tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies last week.

Utah will play two In-Season Tournament games this week.

The Jazz will host the Portland Trailblazers tonight and the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Portland is missing multiple players to injury so Utah hopes to capitalize on that to remain undefeated in tournament play.

With one game under each team’s belt, Utah sits at the top of Group A.

The Jazz will have the best chance to advance if they beat Portland and Phoenix. Utah already beat Memphis and the Lakers beat the Suns so eliminating those teams from contention only works in Utah’s favor.

“If you want to have a chance to move on to Vegas, you need to beat the Trailblazers,” Holt said. “The games against the Lakers and the Suns are going to be much more difficult. It would help if it was a blowout too, you need to get that point differential (up).”

