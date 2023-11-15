On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

USU physicists lead NASA mission

Nov 14, 2023, 6:29 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — A NASA mission is being run from right here in Utah. Everything from the design and build of some high-tech equipment to mission control and research is based in Logan.

The researchers hope it could mean more partnerships in the future. For now, they’re just excited to see what they can find as NASA takes a first-ever study of gravity waves as seen from space.

It’s called the Atmospheric Waves Experiment, or AWE, and it’s one of the payloads that just launched en route to the International Space Station last week.

And now comes the anticipation.

AWE project manager Burt Lamborn, “I’m personally very excited to see what, what the scientists are going to do with this data. This will be, could revolutionize our understanding of earth’s weather connection to space weather.”

Burt Lamborn

Burt Lamborn is one of the AWE project managers. (KSL TV)

Lamborn is based at Space Dynamics Laboratory, where scientists designed the instrument that will help take a close look at gravity waves from space.

The device has four infrared telescopes that could start taking readings as soon as this weekend.

“I mean, unbelievable. When you think of how much work is put into bringing this instrument alive and then putting it on the space station,” Mike Taylor said. He’s one of the Utah State University physicists who will analyze the data.

Ludger Scherliess is a physicist on the same team.

Ludger Scherliess and Mike Taylor

Ludger Scherliess and Mike Taylor are physicists on the AWE team. (KSL TV)

“What we are trying to understand was the AWE mission is the connection between weather on the ground, tropospheric weather, and weather out in space,” Scherliess said.

It’s believed that space weather has an impact on satellite communications and GPS and how well they work at different times.

“So that energy is there and we’re trying to assess that on a global scale,” Taylor said.

What they learn could be monumental. Only time will tell.

“This is just a dream come true,” Scherliess said.

Much of the work and monitoring of the AWE mission was done at the Space Dynamics Laboratory at Utah State University. (KSL TV) AWE launched on a SpaceX rocket. (NASA) AWE has four infrared telescopes that could start taking readings as soon as this weekend. (Space Dynamics Laboratory) Crews assemble the AWE. (Space Dynamics Laboratory) Crews assemble the AWE. (Space Dynamics Laboratory) Crews assemble the AWE. (Space Dynamics Laboratory)

Physicists here at Utah State University will be studying those gravity waves for the next two years.

The hope is that based on what they find, NASA could eventually come up with a way to possibly forecast that space weather and when it may impact satellite communications.

In September a capsule from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft landed in the Utah desert. The the OSIRIS-REx capsule collected samples from an asteroid called Bennu. The mission lasted seven years and spanned almost a half-billion miles.

The cameras on OSIRIS-REx were designed at Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory. They were used to see where to land on the asteroid.

The president of the USU lab, Dr. Jed Hancock, celebrated the cameras his teams and students created by calling it a “mission success.”

“The detectors, the electronics that bring all the information back to planet Earth (help us) to make the most important scientific decisions about where to sample and if the sample was collected properly,” Hancock said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Transportation announced 15 new fast charging sites will be comi...

Karah Brackin

More fast charging sites for electric vehicles are coming to the state

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Transportation announced 15 new fast charging sites will be coming to the state. That doubles the number of fast charging sites in the state.

8 hours ago

Capt. Jim Chipman, a American Fork resident, was laid to rest Saturday. He was killed during the Vi...

Alex Cabrero

Funeral services held for American Fork Vietnam Veteran who was missing for 50 years

Funeral services were held Saturday for an American Fork veteran who died in the Vietnam War and had been missing for 50 years.

3 days ago

The Miller Advanced Research and Solutions Center at Weber State University has a new executive d...

Logan Stefanich

Weber State’s MARS Center has a new executive director with ‘big vision’

The Miller Advanced Research and Solutions Center at Weber State University has a new executive director and he has a "big vision" for how the center will play into the present and future of the aerospace and defense industries.

3 days ago

Astronaut Frank Borman, mission commander, is shown during intravehicular activity (IVA) on the Apo...

Associated Press

Astronaut Frank Borman, commander of the first Apollo mission to moon, has died at age 95

NASA astronaut Frank Borman, commander of the first Apollo mission to the moon, has died at age 95.

5 days ago

This image provided by the European Space Agency shows Euclid’s panoramic view of the Horsehead N...

MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescope

Scientists have unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid.

7 days ago

Phone with Instagram logo...

Associated Press

Former Meta engineering leader to testify before Congress on Instagram’s harms to teens

On the same day whistleblower Frances Haugen was testifying before Congress about the harms of Facebook and Instagram to children in the fall of 2021, Arturo Bejar, then a contractor at the social media giant, sent an alarming email to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the same topic.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

USU physicists lead NASA mission