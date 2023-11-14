On the Site:
Naming Rights Agreement Announced For On-Campus Utah Baseball Field

Nov 14, 2023, 4:48 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Plans are moving ahead for Utah baseball’s on-campus field due to be completed by the 2025 season and that includes a big announcement the naming rights.

Utah Athletics and America First Credit Union announced a multi-year partnership to name the Utah baseball program’s future on-campus home America First Ballpark earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The University of Utah’s Board of Trustees granted contingency approval for the construction of an on-campus ballpark earlier in 2023. The new field will be located on the site of the current Utah Baseball practice field on Guardsman Way.

The 10-year naming rights agreement comes as part of the fundraising drive that began this spring.

“We are incredibly grateful for the tremendous partnership between America First Credit Union and Utah Athletics,” said Mark Harlan, Director of Athletics. “This generous investment by AFCU to name our on-campus baseball stadium is another demonstration of their strong commitment to supporting our student-athletes and our athletics programs, and an illustration of the excitement around bringing Utah Baseball back to campus. It further extends AFCU’s ongoing support of not only Utah Athletics but the entire University of Utah community. These types of partnerships elevate each organization, and we are extremely grateful. America First Ballpark will be a shared community asset.”

"We are incredibly grateful for the tremendous partnership between America First Credit Union and Utah Athletics," Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan said. "This generous investment by AFCU to name our on-campus baseball stadium is another demonstration of their strong commitment to supporting our student-athletes and our athletics programs, and an illustration of the excitement around bringing Utah Baseball back to campus. It further extends AFCU's ongoing support of not only Utah Athletics but the entire University of Utah community. These types of partnerships elevate each organization, and we are extremely grateful. America First Ballpark will be a shared community asset."

More About Utah Baseball’s Future Home

Earlier in the year it was announced the Salt Lake Bees and Smith’s Ballpark will be moving to Daybreak in the future leaving the Utah baseball team without a home. 

The potential plans put a brand-new stadium and facilities off of Guardsman Way for Utah baseball with an estimated $35 million price tag to construct.

This includes a 1,200-seat on-campus stadium that would also house team facilities, lockers, showers, etc. along with fan concessions, restrooms, and a media press box.

The university has been studying on-campus sites for the stadium for over a decade before narrowing it down to the proposed site.

“The goal and purpose for this location on Guardsman Way is that it provides the most beneficial site for our baseball program and our fans,” Athletic Director Mark Harlan said. “For our student-athletes it is situated in close proximity to other Athletics facilities, including our dining facility in the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center, and for our fans it provides ample parking and ease of access on game days.”

Another consideration the Utes have had to take into account when deciding on a location is community impact. Robin Burr, the university’s chief facilities officer says the school has worked in alignment with the surrounding Sunnyside community in an effort to come up with a plan that will work for everybody.

“Noise, light, safety and traffic have been the consistent concerns raised, and our design addresses each of these factors,” Burr said. “This new design is also scaled back from proposals and fits nicely on the space we have designated.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Naming Rights Agreement Announced For On-Campus Utah Baseball Field