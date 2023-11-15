Unified Fire ambulance in crash on its way to a call, only minor injuries to crew

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that involves an ambulance.

Police say the incident happened at 2700 S. 700 East. Police also say that the Unified Fire Authority ambulance was on its way to a call with its lights on when the crash occurred. The emergency personnel inside the vehicle suffered only minor injuries, and it did not have a patient inside.

No information was provided on the condition of the other driver.

Police say there will be minor impacts to traffic in the area for the next couple of hours.