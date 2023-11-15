On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Unified Fire ambulance in crash on its way to a call, only minor injuries to crew

Nov 14, 2023, 5:58 PM | Updated: 6:00 pm

A Unified Fire Authority ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night. (Salt Lake Ci...

A Unified Fire Authority ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that involves an ambulance.

Police say the incident happened at 2700 S. 700 East. Police also say that the Unified Fire Authority ambulance was on its way to a call with its lights on when the crash occurred. The emergency personnel inside the vehicle suffered only minor injuries, and it did not have a patient inside.

No information was provided on the condition of the other driver.

Police say there will be minor impacts to traffic in the area for the next couple of hours.

(Salt Lake City Police Department) (Salt Lake City Police Department)

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

(Chopper 5)...

Josh Ellis and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

UPDATE: 2 killed, 1 survivor in Utah County plane crash

Two people were killed in the plane crash while another person survived, according to Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

7 hours ago

Family members say two loved ones are facing a long road to recovery after a chain reaction crash i...

Andrew Adams

California doctor, daughter severely injured while stopping to help at Tooele County crash

Family members say two loved ones are facing a long road to recovery after a chain reaction crash in Tooele County left them severely injured.

22 hours ago

A damaged UHP patrol car for rescue practice. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic

Utah DPS urges drivers to use extra caution when first responders are working

Utah's DPS is reminding drivers to be cautious when approaching a crash or a scene where first responders are working.

1 day ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Woman dies from injuries sustained in crash that closed Bangerter Highway

TAYLORSVILLE — An 82-year-old woman who was injured in vehicle crash on Thursday has died, according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Patricia Shosted was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, Keith Shosted, 82. The crash occurred near 5300 S. Bangerter Highway. Police say their vehicle struck a concrete barrier around 9:45 a.m. […]

2 days ago

A semi carrying apples overturned while taking a curve on the Interstate 80/84 split Sunday. (Utah ...

Mark Jones

Semi carrying apples overturns while taking a curve on the Interstate 80/84 split

The Utah Highway Patrol says a semi traveling eastbound on the Interstate 80/84 split was going too fast for the curve and overturned Sunday.

2 days ago

Ogden City Police patch. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist killed after being stuck by a car in Ogden

A motorcyclist was killed after a car crashed into him while making a turn Friday evening.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Unified Fire ambulance in crash on its way to a call, only minor injuries to crew