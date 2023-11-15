On the Site:
UPDATE: Power now restored to all customers

Nov 14, 2023, 6:20 PM | Updated: 8:34 pm

The power outage map showing who was affected by the outage. (Rocky Mountain Power)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE COUNTY — Power was restored to all homes Tuesday night following a large outage.

Rocky Mountain Power said the lights went out for 15,009 customers in Riverton, South Jordan, and Draper Tuesday evening.

The power was completely restored by 6:30 according to Johna Whitesides RMP Spokesperson.

She said the outage was due to the loss of a transmitter line.

Local News

Mike Schultz...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Mike Schultz wins GOP caucus nomination to be Utah’s next House speaker

Rep. Mike Schlutz, R-Hooper, speaks in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City  on May 17. Schultz won a Republican caucus vote to serve as the next Utah House speaker on Tuesday. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

6 minutes ago

A rockfall captured in Zion National Park on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Nolan Hanson)...

Larry D. Curtis

Rockfall creates spectacle at Zion National Park, no significant injuries

A massive rockfall in Zion National Park led to a spectacular visual event for those attending and without any significant injuries.

14 minutes ago

flooded basement...

Alex Cabrero

Draper man recovers 3 months after flooding damaged his basement

Ramsay's home was one of dozens in Draper flooded when heavy rainstorms hit in a way he had never seen before.

28 minutes ago

image of a courtroom and gavel...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com 

Ex-junior high staff member sent to prison for sexually abusing student

A former employee of the Granite School District apologized to people she knew she had hurt before she was sentenced to prison on Monday for sexually abusing a student.

1 hour ago

FILE: M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latt...

Dan Rascon

Biographer reflects back on the life of President M. Russell Ballard

A big loss and an amazing legacy, those are the words from the biographer of M. Russell Ballard, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who passed away on Sunday night.

2 hours ago

AWE spacecraft...

Mike Anderson

USU physicists lead NASA mission

A NASA mission is being run from right here in Utah. Everything from the design and build of some high-tech equipment to mission control and research is based in Logan.

2 hours ago

