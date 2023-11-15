UPDATE: Power now restored to all customers

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Power was restored to all homes Tuesday night following a large outage.

Rocky Mountain Power said the lights went out for 15,009 customers in Riverton, South Jordan, and Draper Tuesday evening.

The power was completely restored by 6:30 according to Johna Whitesides RMP Spokesperson.

Power has been restored to all South Jordan, Riverton, and Draper UT customers. The cause of the outage was a loss of transmission line. We appreciate your patience as our crews worked to restore power quickly and safely. If your power is still out, check your breakers. pic.twitter.com/4xNq9j02m4 — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) November 15, 2023

She said the outage was due to the loss of a transmitter line.