UPDATE: Power now restored to all customers
Nov 14, 2023, 6:20 PM | Updated: 8:34 pm
(Rocky Mountain Power)
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Power was restored to all homes Tuesday night following a large outage.
Rocky Mountain Power said the lights went out for 15,009 customers in Riverton, South Jordan, and Draper Tuesday evening.
The power was completely restored by 6:30 according to Johna Whitesides RMP Spokesperson.
She said the outage was due to the loss of a transmitter line.