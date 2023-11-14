On the Site:
Utah Football Moves Back A Few Spots In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Nov 14, 2023, 7:32 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football dropped a few spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after a tough loss on the road to Washington over the weekend.

Utah has only missed being ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings once back in 2017 when they finished the year 7-6. The CFP rankings were initiated in 2014 in lieu of the old Bowl Championship Series (BCS).

Utah currently sits at No. 16 in the AP Top 25 after a tough loss in Seattle over the weekend.

Where Does Utah Rank In Week Two Of The CFP?

In the third week of the playoff rankings, the Utah Utes came in at No. 22.

Despite no longer being in the Pac-12 Title Game hunt, the Utes have a great opportunity to finish their 2023 campaign strong and send a message to their new conference in 2024 that they will be ready to compete. That effort will start this week as the Utes travel to Tucson to take on an Arizona Wildcats team that has been on a steady incline the pat three seasons under head coach Jedd Fisch.

It’s no secret the Utes are very beat up and have had to be creative to reach their now 7-3 record for the 2023 season. It’s been an impressive feat, but they still have two games left in the regular season they need to finish strong in to jockey for bowl game positioning.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Week Of 11/14/23

1 Georgia
2 Ohio State
3 Michigan
4 Florida State
5 Washington
6 Oregon
7 Texas
8 Alabama
9 Missouri
10 Louisville
11 Oregon State
12 Penn State
13 Ole Miss
14 Oklahoma
15 LSU
16 Iowa
17 Arizona
18 Tennessee
19 Notre Dame
20 North Carolina
21 Kansas State
22 Utah (7-3)
23 Oklahoma State
24 Tulane
25 Kansas

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

