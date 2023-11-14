John Collins Throws Down Powerful Alley-Oop Slam

SALT LAKE CITY – In the first quarter against the Portland Trailblazers, John Collins was on the receiving end of an alley-oop pass.

Jordan Clarkson lobbed the ball toward the rim and Collins did the rest.

that JC 👉 JC connection doesn’t get much better than 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WMuM4QMbPs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2023

Collins now has highlight slams off of lob passes in back-to-back games.

Against the Grizzlies, Keyonte George found Collins above the rim where he posterized over Memphis big man Bismack Biyombo.

Insult to injury: John Collins baptizes Bismack Biyombo, draws an and-one, and the Grizzlies lose a timeout and a challenge. That’s a costly poster. #takenote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/QU4ByTRxQU — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 11, 2023

The play gave Collins his fourth point of the game.

Jazz Play First In-Season Tournament Home Game

The Utah Jazz will unveil a new jersey, and new court as they look to move to 2-0 in the In-Season Tournament when they face the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night to earn their first win in cup play.

The Trail Blazers are also 1-0 to start the In-Season Tournament after beating the Grizzlies in overtime on November 3.

tell us you’re ready without telling us you’re ready 👟 pic.twitter.com/6trUGxWAhw — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2023

The Jazz are hoping to build their first winning streak of the season when they face the Trail Blazers after returning from a difficult midwestern road trip.

Prior to beating Memphis, the Jazz had lost four consecutive games including three straight by 16 points or more.

The Jazz will be without starting center Walker Kessler who was diagnosed with a left elbow sprain last week. The sophomore big man will be reevaluated next week.

The team is 1-1 since moving rookie Keyonte George and second-year forward Ochai Agbaji into the starting lineup in place of Kessler and veteran Talen Horton-Tucker.

