Utah Women’s Basketball Trailed Baylor All Night In First Road Test

Nov 14, 2023, 7:43 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball was on the road against future conference-mate Baylor Tuesday night and failed to ever get a lead in the game.

By halftime the Utes trailed the Bears 39-33 and never was able to gain a lead losing to Baylor 84-77.

The Utes will be on the road again later this week, this time traveling to Alaska for the Great Alaska Shootout. That game will tip-off at 9:30 pm MT on Saturday, November 18.

Utah Women Stats Leaders

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -22 points
  • Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson – 10 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Issy Palmer – 3 assists

Pili was a 9-11 from both the paint, 1-3 from the three, and 3-6 from the line while adding three rebounds and one block in 20 minutes of play.

Gianna Kneepkens came in second in scoring with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Both Pili and Kneepkens were heavier than normal on the turnovers with four and seven respectively.

Palmer rounded out the top-scorers of the night with 11 points of her own going 5-12 from the paint, 0-3 from the three and 1-1 from the line while also adding one rebound and her team-leading three assists.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utah women shot 48% from the field and making 31 of 64 total shots. The story of the night for the Utes was 25% shooting from the three going 6 of 24 and 53% from the line with 9 of 17 shots made.

Utah turned the ball over quite a bit giving Baylor 18 opportunities to add an additional 27 points to their score.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Utah Women’s Basketball Trailed Baylor All Night In First Road Test