Rockfall creates spectacle at Zion National Park, no significant injuries

Nov 14, 2023, 8:23 PM

A rockfall captured in Zion National Park on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Nolan Hanson)

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


SPRINGDALE, Washington County — A massive rockfall in Zion National Park led to a spectacular visual event for those attending and without any significant injuries.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, on the cliffs above Weeping Rock in Zion, left a dust below. It was also captured on video.

“Thankfully, park rangers did not need to treat any injuries,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent said. “Rockfall can happen at any time in this highly erosive landscape.”

The slide closed shuttle service for a couple of hours but the Weeping Rock shuttle stop will remain closed until further notice as scientists assess rock in the area.

Dust on the ground at Weeping Rock in Zion National Park after a rockfall above on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Ally O-Rullian, National Park Service)

