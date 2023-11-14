Travis Scott In Attendance At Utah Jazz In-Season Tournament Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Ahead of his concert on Wednesday, singer-songwriter Travis Scott attended the Utah Jazz home game against the Portland Trailblazers.

Scott was also in SLC earlier this year for numerous All-Star events in January and February.

The Jazz hosted the Trailblazers for their first-ever home In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday.

Utah showed off its new purple court and jerseys for the occasion.

purple jersey + purple court good luck keeping track of @jordanclarksons 😏 pic.twitter.com/TwA3KA9XPW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2023

The Jazz jumped out to an early lead over a shorthanded Portland team.

Considering point differential matters in the In-Season Tournament’s group stage, Utah looked to keep the ball rolling and build on its momentum.

Jazz Play First In-Season Tournament Home Game

The Utah Jazz will unveil a new jersey, and new court as they look to move to 2-0 in the In-Season Tournament when they face the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night to earn their first win in cup play.

The Trail Blazers are also 1-0 to start the In-Season Tournament after beating the Grizzlies in overtime on November 3.

tell us you’re ready without telling us you’re ready 👟 pic.twitter.com/6trUGxWAhw — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 15, 2023

The Jazz are hoping to build their first winning streak of the season when they face the Trail Blazers after returning from a difficult midwestern road trip.

Prior to beating Memphis, the Jazz had lost four consecutive games including three straight by 16 points or more.

The Jazz will be without starting center Walker Kessler who was diagnosed with a left elbow sprain last week. The sophomore big man will be reevaluated next week.

The team is 1-1 since moving rookie Keyonte George and second-year forward Ochai Agbaji into the starting lineup in place of Kessler and veteran Talen Horton-Tucker.

