Draymond Green Puts Former Jazzman Rudy Gobert In Headlock

SAN FRANCISCO – In the first quarter of the In-Season Tournament game between the Warriors and Timberwolves, Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert got into a heated exchange.

The scuffle started between Klay Thompson and Jalen McDaniels.

Gobert grabbed Thompson in what appeared to be a move to de-escalate the situation.

Green didn’t take a liking to Gobert touching his teammate and he swooped in to grab the Minnesota big man.

Green held Gobert in a headlock for over five seconds.

The Warriors and Timberwolves got chippy just two minutes into their in-season tournament game 😳 Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were all ejected. pic.twitter.com/m7UvULewa2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2023

Green, Thompson, and McDaniels were all ejected.

Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert have a bit of a history with one another.

During the 2022 All-Star Game, Green got defensive when compared to the French center.

“You keep mentioning me in the same sentence with him. We’re not alike,” Green said. “We ain’t nothing alike.”

