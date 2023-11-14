Lauri Markkanen Catches Fire In Fourth Quarter Against Portland

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen turned up the heat in the fourth quarter to help the Utah Jazz open a double-digit lead over the Portland Trailblazers.

Markkanen went into the final quarter with 14 points. That number jumped up to 21 with a few quick buckets.

The Jazz led by 16 with six minutes left.

Jordan Clarkson led Utah in scoring with 26 points. He did so efficiently too, shooting 11 for 15 from the floor.

Assuming Utah holds onto its lead, they will improve to 2-0 in tournament play.

Portland would drop to 1-1.

Jazz Play First In-Season Tournament Home Game

The Utah Jazz will unveil a new jersey, and new court as they look to move to 2-0 in the In-Season Tournament when they face the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night to earn their first win in cup play.

The Trail Blazers are also 1-0 to start the In-Season Tournament after beating the Grizzlies in overtime on November 3.

The Jazz are hoping to build their first winning streak of the season when they face the Trail Blazers after returning from a difficult midwestern road trip.

Prior to beating Memphis, the Jazz had lost four consecutive games including three straight by 16 points or more.

The Jazz will be without starting center Walker Kessler who was diagnosed with a left elbow sprain last week. The sophomore big man will be reevaluated next week.

The team is 1-1 since moving rookie Keyonte George and second-year forward Ochai Agbaji into the starting lineup in place of Kessler and veteran Talen Horton-Tucker.

