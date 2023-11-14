On the Site:
Blog: Jazz 2-0 In Tournament Play With Win Over Trail Blazers

Nov 14, 2023, 9:16 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz moved to 2-0 in In-Season Tournament Play with a 115-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 30 points while Lauri Markkanen poured in 21.

Jerami Grant led Portland with 26.

First Quarter

An active start for Ochai Agbaji scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds in the first three minutes of the first quarter.

Keyonte George made an effort to get to the free-throw line in the first quarter after his rough shooting night in Memphis. That’s a good way for a scorer to get on track early in the game.

John Collins threw down his second ridiculous dunk in as many games catching a poorly thrown alley-oop from Jordan Clarkson for the one-handed throw-down.

Clarkson had 14 first quarter points on a perfect 6-6 shooting to go with two steals and an assist.

After one the Jazz led the Trail Blazers 36-28.

Second Quarter

The Trail Blazers appeared to have wrestled away the Jazz’s turnover issues. In the first 15 minutes of the game the Trail Blazers had five turnovers to the Jazz’s zero, all live ball steals.

Collin Sexton had a terrific first half recording ten points, three assists, and a steal.

George had a really bad transition defensive possession earlier this year and Sexton got off the bench and showed him how to draw a charge.

Against Portland, George blew up a two-on-one fast break by drawing a charge, and Sexton was the first player off the bench to high five to him.

At the half the Jazz led the Trail Blazers 67-58.

Third Quarter

The Blazers opened the third quarter well cutting the Jazz lead to as few as four in the opening four minutes.

Lauri Markkanen had one of his worst shooting nights of the season connecting on just 4-13, including 1-7 from three for 12 points.

Jerami Grant poured in 12 points for the Trail Blazers in the third as the Jazz had no answer for the Portland forward.

After a slow start, the Jazz finished the third quarter strong and maintained their nine point lead over the Trail Blazers 95-86 heading into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

The Trail Blazers opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to trim the Jazz lead to two 90 seconds into the fourth.

Markkanen finally broke out with a one-man seven-zero run to rebuild the Jazz’s lead to 13 with 7:19 left in the fourth.

George scored a career-high 15 points including two clutch baskets in the fourth quarter to keep the Trail Blazers at bay.

The Jazz beat the Trail Blazers 

