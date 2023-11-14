Weber State’s Dillon Jones Named National Player Of Week

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State forward Dillon Jones earned national recognition after leading the Wildcats to a 2-0 week with two big performances.

Jones was named the National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK! Weber State’s Dillon Jones has been named National Player of the Week by the @USBWA for his performance in two Wildcat wins last week! Congrats @drizzydj23! 👏https://t.co/7hlJav2y32#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/jZ9Bg8bulo — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) November 14, 2023

Jones opened the season with 26 points and 14 rebounds against Benedictine. WSU blew out the Redhawks, 96-62.

In game two, Jones put up 29 points as the Wildcats upset the No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels.

See the highlights again of the National Player of the Week, @drizzydj23, and his career-high 29 points in the win at nationally-ranked Saint Mary’s.#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/cgkI36v0zy — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) November 14, 2023

Jones carried the load against the Gaels. He was the only player on Weber State to reach double-digit points.

He also set a career-high with 29 points.

Jones is currently third in the nation with an average of 27.5 points a night. He’s also 13th in the country in rebounding with 12 a game.

✅ Big Sky MBB Player of the Week

✅ National Player of the Week

✅ Two More Double-Doubles

✅ Top 25 Upset #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/I2j2QsZehT — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 14, 2023

Weber State travels to Canada for a game against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

