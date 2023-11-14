On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Weber State’s Dillon Jones Named National Player Of Week

Nov 14, 2023, 10:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State forward Dillon Jones earned national recognition after leading the Wildcats to a 2-0 week with two big performances.

Jones was named the National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Jones opened the season with 26 points and 14 rebounds against Benedictine. WSU blew out the Redhawks, 96-62.

In game two, Jones put up 29 points as the Wildcats upset the No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels.

RELATED: Weber State Upsets No. 23 Saint Mary’s Behind Dillon Jones’ Big Game

Jones carried the load against the Gaels. He was the only player on Weber State to reach double-digit points.

He also set a career-high with 29 points.

Jones is currently third in the nation with an average of 27.5 points a night. He’s also 13th in the country in rebounding with 12 a game.

Weber State travels to Canada for a game against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Dillon Jones and Weber State basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Named New Home To Premier Lacrosse League Team

The Premier Lacrosse League announced the new home cities for its eight teams and Utah was named the home of the reigning champion Archers.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Feisty Jazz Break Century Mark Drought Against Trail Blazers

For the first time in 92 games, the Utah Jazz held an opponent below the century mark on defense, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-99.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauren Gustin Grabs 21 Rebounds In BYU’s Crosstown Win Over UVU

BYU improves to 3-0 on the season after defeating crosstown rival.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Fights Through First-Half Doldrums For Win Over Southern Utah

In a matchup of first-year head coaches, Danny Sprinkle got the best of Rob Jeter as Utah State battled for a 93-84 win over Southern Utah.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Jazz 2-0 In Tournament Play With Win Over Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz are to 2-0 in In-Season Tournament after a 115-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers behind 30 points from Jordan Clarkson.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Catches Fire In Fourth Quarter Against Portland

Lauri Markkanen turned up the heat in the fourth quarter to help the Utah Jazz open a double-digit lead over the Portland Trailblazers.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Weber State’s Dillon Jones Named National Player Of Week