Utah Named New Home To Premier Lacrosse League Team

SALT LAKE CITY – The Premier Lacrosse League announced the new home cities for its eight teams and Utah was named the home of the reigning champion Archers.

The PLL, founded in 2018, officially announced the homes for its eight teams on Tuesday.

Allow us to reintroduce ourselves 👋😏 Welcome Home from Whirlpool pic.twitter.com/NwNkj37GZV — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) November 14, 2023

In a hype-up video on the PLL website, the Archers were given a warm welcome to the state of Utah.

“With every buzzer-beater. Every happenstance hero. Every Archer aiming down from the mountaintop. Denver has a new rival. The people of the mountains have a pro team. The champs are here.”

The Archers come off of an 8-2 season in 2023. They went on to win the 2023 PLL championship after defeating the Waterdogs, 15-14.

Welcome to the Archers family, Utah. 😌👪 Happy to call the Beehive state home. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/h5wZvV9C7E — Utah Archers (@PLLArchers) November 14, 2023

The other seven PLL teams will move to Boston, California, Carolina, Denver, Maryland, New York, and Philadelphia.

The Archers are one of the six original teams who were around for the inaugural season in 2019.

Archer’s midfielder Tom Schreiber was named the 2023 season’s Most Valuable Player.

MVP spent some time taking it all in after his first PLL @CashApp Championship win 😌 You earned it, 26 🤝🏹 pic.twitter.com/fL3HISxMex — Utah Archers (@PLLArchers) September 29, 2023

The Archers made some changes to their logos with the move.

They changed the arrowhead to resemble a mountain, added Utah to all of the logos, and added the state silhouette to the “A” in Utah.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah Archers Lacrosse? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.