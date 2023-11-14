BYU Looks To Continue Strong Start Against Southeastern Louisiana

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is off to a strong start in the 2023-24 season with a 2-0 record. They will look to improve that mark to 3-0 as they continue their four-game homestand to open the year.

BYU will host Southeastern Louisiana inside the Marriott Center on November 15, 2023. The Lions come into the game with a 1-1 record.

BYU vs. Southeastern Louisiana: How To Watch, Listen

Location: Marriott Center

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (CT)

TV/Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

What you need to know about BYU basketball

BYU comes into Wednesday night’s matchup against Southeastern Louisiana riding high after a Top 25 victory over San Diego State. Point guard Dallin Hall shined for the Cougars in the victory, scoring 18 points off the bench, 16 of which were in the second half.

Hall continues to deal with a right knee injury that has limited his minutes. BYU head coach Mark Pope was surprised that Hall could play 25 minutes against the Aztecs.

It’s been five days since that San Diego State win. Is that enough time for Hall to be back to full strength and be inserted into the starting five?

BYU is currently receiving votes in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls. The Cougars are knocking on the door of the Top 25 in the KenPom metrics. BYU sits at No. 28 after games played through November 14.

Despite limitations on the frontcourt, BYU has been a force on the glass, outrebounding its opponents by 22. BYU is averaging 59 rebounds per game so far. Junior Fousseyni Traore is leading BYU in rebounds with 8.5 per game.

BYU’s top scorer and assist man is senior Spencer Johnson. The oldest player in college basketball, Johnson is scoring 15 points and dishing out five assists per game.

On the injury front, BYU guard Dawson Baker missed the first week while sporting a boot on his foot. Walk-on forward Tredyn Christensen has also been sidelined in the season’s opening week.

Get to know the Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Southeastern Louisiana hails from Hammond, Louisiana, in the Southland Conference. The Lions are 1-1 on the season. Their lone victory was against Division II Delta State. The setback was against the Auburn Tigers, an 86-71 setback that saw the Lions jump out to a slow start.

@LionUpMBB: Lions Head West for Date with RV/RV BYU to Continue Road Swing#LionUphttps://t.co/pAimwXgP61 — Southeastern Athletics (@LionUpAthletics) November 14, 2023

Third-year forward Roger McFarlane leads SE Louisiana. He’s the Lions’ leading scorer and rebounder at 19 points and nine rebounds per game. Their top assist man is Austin Peay graduate transfer Carlos Paez.

Southeastern Louisiana is No. 211 in the KenPom metrics. They are led by fifth-year head coach David Kiefer, who each year has led the Lions to a better KenPom finish than the previous season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

