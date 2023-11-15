How To Watch BYU Football Versus Oklahoma Sooners

SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU football team eyes a senior day win over the ranked Oklahoma Sooners to snap a three-game losing streak by the Cougars.

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. BYU Cougars football game

The Cougars will host the Sooners at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Saturday, November 18.

It will be the first time that BYU has played Oklahoma on a non-neutral field.

𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐃𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄. Oklahoma at BYU

November 18

10am MT

BYU will enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak after getting blown out by No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, and Iowa State. The Cougars currently own a 5-5 record, including 2-5 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma will arrive in Provo with an 8-2 record. The Sooners are coming off a blowout win over West Virginia. Oklahoma beat West Virginia to end a two-game skid. Prior to losses against Kansas and No. 22 Oklahoma State, Oklahoma had opened the season with a 7-0 start.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Oklahoma vs. BYU football game:

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Oklahoma will be broadcast on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. (MT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Streaming

Online

ESPN.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Ways to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

Oklahoma vs. BYU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. BYU Cougars

Series History

The Cougars and Sooners have played two times previously. BYU owns a 2-0 lead in the series.

Oklahoma and BYU first played in 1994 when the Cougars beat the Sooners in the Copper Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. BYU defeated Oklahoma, 31-6.

The Cougars and Sooners last played in 2009 when BYU beat Oklahoma, 14-13, at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Early in game week, ESPN Analytics gave BYU a 5.9 percent chance of upsetting Oklahoma.

