Weber County man accused of slashing wife with broken bottle

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — A man has been booked into the Weber County Jail after allegedly attacking his wife with a broken beer bottle and then stabbing himself.

Arturo Medina-Moreira, 27, was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, domestic violence in the presence of a child, criminal mischief and intoxication.

On Monday, just before 6 p.m. at 3330 S. Midland Drive in West Haven, Weber County sheriff’s deputies responded to an unknown problem at an apartment complex and found a 29-year-old woman walking through the parking lot “covered in blood,” a police booking affidavit states.

A short time later, deputies were notified that a man nearby “had just slit his throat.”

“The male had fled the scene but was later located by deputies as he was cutting his throat and wrists,” the affidavit states.

When investigators questioned the woman and her son about what happened, the woman told them she was sitting on her couch when her husband, Medina-Moreira, entered the room and told her he wanted to talk to her.

“The female said he was seeming a little off and so she went to turn on the light. She said Arturo didn’t want her to but she did anyways. The female stated Arturo gave her a hug and while hugging her moved her down the hallway towards the bedroom. The female stated Arturo broke a beer bottle out of nowhere and stabbed her in the neck,” according to the affidavit.

The woman also suffered a cut to her hand while trying to defend herself. She yelled at her son to get help before they were able to run out of the apartment, the affidavit states.

“Arturo attempted to kill his wife after consoling and hugging her, by breaking a beer bottle and stabbing her in the neck, in front of their child,” deputies stated in the affidavit.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.