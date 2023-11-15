Salt Lake Bees Announce Tony Parks As New Play By Play Broadcaster

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees announced their new play by play broadcaster Wednesday morning. Tony Parks will be taking over broadcast duties for the team.

The Salt Lake Bees are excited to announce that Tony Parks has been named the team’s play-by-play broadcaster beginning with the 2024 season.🐝 pic.twitter.com/TlKFvQ1qef — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) November 15, 2023

Parks will take over for the legendary Steve Klauke who retired this year after calling 4,181 games.

Today is Steve Klauke’s

(@slbeesradio) last call with the @SaltLakeBees. Join us in expressing gratitude for his impact on the local baseball community. pic.twitter.com/Vx91dewyxS — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 24, 2023

About Tony Parks

Parks is a West Valley City native with a strong foot print already in Utah sports media. He has called games for the Big Sky Men’s basketball tournament and served as the voice of the Salt Lake City Stars, G-League affiliate of the Utah Jazz.

“From the time I watched games on WGN as a young child, I knew that I wanted to be around baseball every day and found a specific love for broadcasting. Harry Caray’s excitement left a huge impression on me. I was very fortunate to learn the game from my mother and Steve Stone,” Parks said. “Steve Klauke is the radio broadcaster I grew up listening to and I’m honored to take over after his legendary career. I can’t wait to continue to connect with the fans I love the most and with the team I love the most.”

Parks also worked as an in-arena host for the Utah Jazz, called games for Weber State and Utah State and you’ve heard his voice on countless high school sports broadcasts in the state.

“Tony has been a valuable member of our organization for nearly two decades and we are excited to have him in the broadcast booth next season,” Bees President and General Manager Marc Amicone said. “He has an infectious enthusiasm in everything he does. I look forward to hearing his passion for the game and love for our team during his broadcasts.”

Farewell, Klauke

After 30 years and 29 seasons, legendary play-by-play man Steve Klauke rode off into the sunset with ‘handshakes and high fives’ when the MiLB regular season concluded.

The only voice the Salt Lake Bees/Stingers/Buzz have ever known, Klauke announced back in March he would be leaving the Bees broadcast booth following the 2023 season.

