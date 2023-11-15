On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Hunter Biden wants Trump documents subpoenaed to investigate any political pressure on criminal case

Nov 15, 2023, 11:18 AM

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter...

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY WHITEHURST, ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden asked a judge on Wednesday to approve subpoenas for documents from Donald Trump and former Justice Department officials related to whether political pressure wrongly influenced the criminal case against him.

Biden’s attorneys allege there were “certain instances that appear to suggest incessant, improper, and partisan pressure applied” by Trump to his then-Attorney General William Barr and two top deputies, Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue.

While charges against President Joe Biden’s son were not brought until this year, the investigation into his taxes and a gun purchase began in 2018, while Trump, a Republican, was still president.

The court filing cites public comments made by Trump, information from the House panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and details from Barr’s book in which he described bubbling tension after Trump tried to pressure him over the status of the Hunter Biden probe.

The push for subpoenas comes as defense attorneys fight the federal firearms case filed against Hunter Biden, who is accused of breaking laws against drug users having guns. He has pleaded not guilty, and the case is on a track toward a possible trial in 2024 while his father, a Democrat who defeated Trump in 2020, is campaigning for reelection.

Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case insists he was the ‘decision-maker’ in rare testimony

The subpoenas would seek documents and other communications about the investigation, including its origins and charging decisions. Representatives for Trump and the three former top Justice Department officials did not immediately return email messages seeking comment.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell argued the information was essential to his defense that the case is “possibly, a vindictive or selective prosecution arising from an unrelenting pressure campaign beginning in the last administration,” that violated his rights.

The subpoena request is before U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump nominee whose questions about a proposed plea deal over the summer ended with the agreement imploding in July.

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed

Hunter Biden had been expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges in an agreement that would have spared him prosecution on a gun count if he stayed out of trouble for two years.

It had been pilloried as a “sweetheart deal” by Trump and congressional Republicans investigating nearly every aspect of Hunter Biden’s business dealings and the Justice Department’s handling of the case.

Hunter Biden has taken a more aggressive legal approach in recent months, striking back with lawsuits against Republican Trump allies who have traded and passed around private data from a laptop that purportedly belonged to him.

No new tax charges have yet been filed, but the special counsel overseeing the case has indicated they are possible in Washington or in California, where Hunter Biden lives.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Attorney General Sean Reyes...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox, KSL TV  

How does the AG spend his time? Utah’s top cop wants to keep his calendar secret 

What's Utah’s top law enforcer up to on a daily basis? Attorney General Sean Reyes is working to keep that a secret.

15 hours ago

image of a courtroom and gavel...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com 

Ex-junior high staff member sent to prison for sexually abusing student

A former employee of the Granite School District apologized to people she knew she had hurt before she was sentenced to prison on Monday for sexually abusing a student.

18 hours ago

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes speaks during the first Silicon Slopes Artificial Intelligence ...

Lindsay Aerts and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

State audit issued for Utah Attorney General’s Office

A bipartisan group of lawmakers signed a letter calling for the approval of a legislative audit to address the offices' governance, culture and travel along with the impact of Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' relationship with embattled Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard.

22 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associat...

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics for the first time

The Supreme Court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices.

2 days ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Mark Jones

Man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child

A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison earlier for transporting a child across state lines with the intent to sexually abuse the child, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho.

4 days ago

Man with messy hair and a red shirt...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds Utah man guilty of murder in 2018 restaurant shooting

A man who fired fatal shots at a West Jordan Rancherito's five years ago was found guilty of murder on Thursday.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Hunter Biden wants Trump documents subpoenaed to investigate any political pressure on criminal case