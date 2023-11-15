On the Site:
CRIME

High-speed police chases ends with suspects in a cement ditch, Millard County sheriff’s say

Nov 15, 2023, 12:09 PM | Updated: 12:09 pm

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


MILLARD COUNTY — Two suspects were arrested after almost hitting a Millard County sheriff deputy during a high-speed chase Tuesday early morning.

According to the police affidavit, Lerenzo Montell Echols, 20, and Lucky J. Hathaway, 20, were stopped by a Millard County sheriff’s deputy for speeding 90 mph in an 80 mph zone on Interstate 15.

“The vehicle pulled over to the shoulder of the road, and as I was exiting my patrol vehicle, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Echols and Hathaway’s car was going over 110 mph as the deputy attempted to catch up to them.

“The vehicle turned its lights off while traveling over 100 mph and drove for approximately 5 miles with the lights off,” the affidavit stated. The two suspects exited I-15 and entered Meadow, Utah, where they kept a high speed.

The deputy followed the suspect’s car towards the Meadow Cemetery, where it hit a dead end, turned around, and almost hit the deputy at a high rate of speed.

“The vehicle then ran the stop sign at the 4400 South/SR133 junction and crashed into a cement ditch,” the affidavit stated. Both Echols and Hathaway were placed into police custody without further issue.

Police searched the suspect’s car and found 19 bags of “suspected marijuana,” five bags of marijuana,  digital scales, Hydrocodone pills in a bag, 5 THC vape pens, Nicotine vape pens, and other drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

Police also found stolen driver’s licenses, blank checks, fraudulent debit/credit cards, and $100 and $20 bills scattered inside the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Echols was booked into the Millard County Jail on felony charges of failing to respond to officers to stop, unlawful possession of a financial card, unlawfully possessing an ID of multiple individuals, and theft resulting in the value of $5,000.

Echols was also booked for multiple misdemeanor drug charges and traffic violations and had two warrants for his arrest and a suspended driver’s license after a DUI charge.

According to the affidavit, Hathaway was booked on felony charges of unlawful possession of a financial card and theft resulting in the value of $5,000, along with misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog.

Crime

