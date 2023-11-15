15-year-old missing, police ask public for info

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old Silas Christian.

According to the department, Silas was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans near 945 East and 2100 South Tuesday afternoon.

He did not return to his school after lunch.

— Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) November 15, 2023

No other information was immediately available.