15-year-old missing, police ask public for info
Nov 15, 2023, 11:39 AM
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old Silas Christian.
According to the department, Silas was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans near 945 East and 2100 South Tuesday afternoon.
He did not return to his school after lunch.
No other information was immediately available.