On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Looking Back At BYU Football’s Last Morning Home Game

Nov 15, 2023, 11:34 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have an early morning 6 a.m. wake-up call this Saturday when they host the Oklahoma Sooners. That’s because kickoff for the one-time Big 12 matchup between the Cougars and Sooners is at 10 a.m. (MT).

Well, to be exact, it will be 10:07 a.m. as ESPN College Gameday will need some time to let Lee Corso do his thing while putting on headgear for Appalachian State vs. James Madison. So there will be a little bit of a TV slide.

Still, it’s an early game for a BYU program that typically plays late at night.

When was the last time BYU football played a morning home game?

You have to go back 19 years to find the last 10 a.m. kickoff at a BYU football home game. It was Senior Day for the 2004 BYU squad that was scratching and clawing to find a way to get back to the postseason.

BYU hosted Rocky Long and New Mexico on November 13, 2004, in what ended up being the final home game for former head coach Gary Crowton.

The game was televised on SportsWest on KSL 5 TV and the LDS Church satellite system. For out-of-state BYU fans, that’s probably a core memory unlocked.

People forget that despite the struggles of that 2004 BYU team if they took down New Mexico with a stingy 3-3-5 defense, the Cougars would have gone into Utah the following week with a chance to play for a share of the Mountain West title. But the status of head coach Gary Crowton was too much on that team and it impacted their play.

2004 vs. New Mexico: Gary Crowton’s last home game

BYU lost 21-14 to New Mexico in a game that saw prolific kicker Matt Payne miss three field goal attempts. The loss dropped BYU to 5-5, staring down the daunting task of trying to reach bowl eligibility by knocking off undefeated Utah, coached by Urban Meyer the following week.

That didn’t happen and Gary Crowton resigned after that game. But everyone knows it was a firing.

It was a tough outing for BYU against New Mexico on a day when they honored former head coach LaVell Edwards at halftime for being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

You look back at that 2004 squad and the talent was impressive. They had no chemistry or leadership as it was young personnel going through growing pains. At quarterback, BYU had John Beck. The wide receivers were Austin Collie and Todd Watkins. Then, at running back, Curtis Brown became the school’s all-time leading rusher when his time in BYU Blue concluded.

The key personnel that led BYU to its culture-changing season in 2006 were key factors on the 2004 team.

Pigskin Classic in 1996 was a 10 a.m. kickoff

The 10 a.m. slot hasn’t been all doom and gloom for BYU. In 1996, the Cougars hosted Texas A&M in the Pigskin Classic in a morning clash. Led by QB Steve Sarkisian’s 536 passing yards, BYU took down No. 13 Texas A&M 41-37 and delivered the “K.O. Punch” to A&M’s “Wrecking Crew” defense.

The BYU-Utah rivalry took a morning stage in 1996 as well, with a 10 a.m. kickoff at Rice Stadium with Ronney Jenkins and Brian McKenzie running wild.

BYU opened the 1995 regular season on the road against Air Force at 10 a.m. (MT) in Colorado Springs on a national television spotlight game. But besides those three, 10 a.m. games are not common for BYU football.

Saturday’s game against No. 14 Oklahoma joins the ranks of rare 10 a.m. games in the Mountain Time Zone.

BYU vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Planning To Honor Another Large Senior Class

BYU football has another large senior day class for Saturday's game against Oklahoma.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Manslaughter Arrest In Death Of Hockey Player Whose Neck Was Cut By Skate

Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Announce Tony Parks As New Play By Play Broadcaster

The Salt Lake Bees announced their new play by play broadcaster Wednesday morning. Tony Parks will be taking over broadcast duties for the team.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Judge Gives Oregon State, Washington State Full Control Of Pac-12

A judge granted Oregon State and Washington State a preliminary injunction Tuesday in their legal battle with 10 departing Pac-12 schools.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Oklahoma Sooners

The BYU football team eyes a senior day win over the ranked Oklahoma Sooners to snap a three-game losing streak by the Cougars.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Looks To Continue Strong Start Against Southeastern Louisiana

BYU hosts the SE Louisiana Lions as their homestand continues in Provo.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Looking Back At BYU Football’s Last Morning Home Game