On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Planning To Honor Another Large Senior Class

Nov 15, 2023, 12:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Senior Days have become larger than usual for BYU football.

That will be the case again on Saturday when BYU hosts No. 14 Oklahoma. Thirty players are expected to be honored after BYU hosts the Sooners in Provo.

The pandemic season in 2020 created a blanket waiver from the NCAA for all players to have a free year of eligibility that season. So even though 2023 might be the fourth season a player has been in the program, they could still run it back for one more year.

To avoid missing a situation where someone doesn’t get a Senior Day recognition, BYU plans to honor all the players who are either seniors or COVID juniors.

“There’s a bunch of guys that are in that area where they can play another year—obviously, the guys that their eligibility is up, definitely their senior night,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “It’s the ones that are graduating that still have a year left to play. I’d love for them all to come back. But it’s their decision on what they want to get done and what they want to pursue after they’re done with football.”

The entire list of players that will be honored is 30 players. That includes redshirt sophomore Kingsley Suamataia, who has been projected as a potential high NFL draft pick.

BYU Football Seniors with no more eligibility after 2023 season

  • Chaz Ah You, LB
  • Jacob Boren, CB
  • Jackson Cravens, DT
  • Ian Fitzgerald, OL
  • Kamden Garrett, CB
  • Eddie Heckard, CB
  • Atunaisa Mahe, DT
  • Paul Maile, OL
  • Simi Moala, OL
  • Malik Moore, S
  • Kedon Slovis, QB
  • Deion Smith, RB
  • Max Tooley, LB
  • AJ Vongphachanh, LB

Players with eligibility remaining who will be honored on Senior Day

  • Isaiah Bagnah, DE
  • Tyler Batty, DE
  • Benjamin Bywater, LB
  • Caleb Christensen, CB
  • Caleb Etienne, OL
  • Talmage Gunther, WR
  • Ammon Hannemann, LB
  • Caden Haws, DT
  • Darius Lassiter, WR
  • Brayden Keim, OL
  • Connor Pay, OL
  • Ryan Rehkow, P
  • Isaac Rex, TE
  • Austin Riggs, LS
  • Aidan Robbins, RB
  • Kingsley Suamataia, OL

On BYU’s official list, they have Eastern Michigan transfer Darius Lassiter listed as a senior with no eligibility remaining. Earlier this year, Lassiter told KSL Sports that he does have a year remaining. Then this week on the Coordinators’ Corner, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was asked if Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion would be back, and Roderick said that he expects both back next season.

So we will put Lassiter in the eligibility remaining category heading into Saturday.

What’s interesting when looking at the 30 seniors that will be honored, less than half (12) were players who signed scholarship agreements with BYU out of high school. The rest are either walk-ons or transfer portal additions.

Last year, BYU honored 24 players who had eligibility remaining at the end of the 2022 season. Out of those 24 players, 19 were not part of the roster for the 2023 season. What that means is that history has shown that Senior Day against Oklahoma could be the last home game for many of the 30 players who are honored this week.

BYU vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Looking Back At BYU Football’s Last Morning Home Game

It's been nearly two decades since BYU last played a morning game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Manslaughter Arrest In Death Of Hockey Player Whose Neck Was Cut By Skate

Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Announce Tony Parks As New Play By Play Broadcaster

The Salt Lake Bees announced their new play by play broadcaster Wednesday morning. Tony Parks will be taking over broadcast duties for the team.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Judge Gives Oregon State, Washington State Full Control Of Pac-12

A judge granted Oregon State and Washington State a preliminary injunction Tuesday in their legal battle with 10 departing Pac-12 schools.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Oklahoma Sooners

The BYU football team eyes a senior day win over the ranked Oklahoma Sooners to snap a three-game losing streak by the Cougars.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Looks To Continue Strong Start Against Southeastern Louisiana

BYU hosts the SE Louisiana Lions as their homestand continues in Provo.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

BYU Football Planning To Honor Another Large Senior Class