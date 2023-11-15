On the Site:
New $7M pedestrian bridge a marker of Provo’s expansion

Nov 15, 2023, 1:41 PM

The new pedestrian bridge at Provo Central Station opened on Tuesday, providing a way for the publish to cross the rails without threat of danger. (Kaigan Mears Bigler)

BY KAIGAN MEARS BIGLER, KSL.COM 


PROVO — The sunshine gleamed on the new pedestrian bridge at Utah Transit Authority’s Provo Central Station on Tuesday as officials celebrated the mark the bridge has on the growth of Provo.

The bridge was an estimated $7 million project, funded by a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant provided $20 million for Utah to use on various transportation projects throughout the state.

“We all know that crossings where cars, cyclists and pedestrians have to interact with an active rail corridor can be some of the most dangerous parts of any transportation network,” said Federal Transit Administration representative Cindy Terwilliger. She added that the bridge will protect BYU and Utah Valley University students who use the FrontRunner train and UTA buses, as well as “Provo’s large, enthusiastic biking community.”

A ribbon cutting was held at the new pedestrian bridge at Provo Central Station, opening the bridge for residents and UTA passengers to cross the rails without threat of danger. (Utah Transit Authority)

Utah Rep. Kay Christofferson, R-Lehi, said the safety measures taken by projects like the new bridge are necessary as more people choose to use public transit. “It’ll be interesting to see how much more convenient it makes the lives of the people here close by,” he said.

While one side of the bridge is accessible through Provo Central Station, the other side doesn’t have much in the way of places to be. Jim Price, the transportation improvement project manager for Mountainland Association of Governments, told KSL.com the bridge is the beginning of infrastructure builds on its other side. The bridge itself was constructed to be added on to and extend over Provo’s busy 600 South road, he said.

The bridge arches over the FrontRunner track, which ends its southbound route in Provo. A unique feature on the bridge’s stairwell is a groove between the railing and stairs to smoothly lead bikes up and down the staircase.

