Casey Scott surprises a few lucky drivers with free gas cards
Nov 15, 2023, 2:07 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was giving away $50 gas cards to a few lucky Utah drivers!
A crash and downed power lines have forced the closure of state Route 39 through Ogden Canyon.
19 minutes ago
The Salt Lake City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in its investigation into a vandalism incident that occurred at the Utah Pride Center Tuesday afternoon.
28 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Nathan Rafferty couldn’t help but smile as he reflected on all the records Utah broke last year. Some of the state’s resorts collected over 900 inches of snowfall throughout the season for the first time ever, and all the snow resulted in a record 30-inch statewide snowpack. It also resulted in 7.1 million skier […]
32 minutes ago
The sunshine gleamed on the new pedestrian bridge at Utah Transit Authority's Provo Central Station on Tuesday as officials celebrated the mark the bridge has on the growth of Provo.
2 hours ago
With a potential government shutdown looming later this week, state officials say they have a plan in place to keep Utah's five national parks open.
3 hours ago
Two suspects were arrested after almost hitting a Millard County sheriff deputy during a high-speed chase Tuesday early morning.
4 hours ago
