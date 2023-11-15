Salt Lake City police seeking tips in vandalism case at Utah Pride Center

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in its investigation into a vandalism incident that occurred at the Utah Pride Center Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were notified Tuesday around 4 p.m. of a hate speech spray painted on the main sign of the building. The center is located at 1380 S. Main Street.

The message has since been removed by staff members.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 801-799-3000.

Under Utah law, a hate crime is deemed to be a criminal offense that is committed against a person or property that is motivated by the offender’s prejudice or bias toward the victim.

Salt Lake City police say if you are a victim of a hate crime, it’s important to report it. Police encourage the victims to do the following:

If the crime is in progress, or there is a threat to your safety, call 911.

File a police report and talk to an officer about filing a hate crime report.

Ask for help from an SLCPD Victim Advocate, who are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.